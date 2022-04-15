Bold & Beautiful Star Explains Why a Key Character Is Conspicuously Absent From Steffy’s Bedside
The hospital scenes have been missing a family member or two.
The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have been glued to their television screens ever since Finn’s fatal shooting. And with Steffy having been shot as well, we’ve been waiting right there with you for the big reveal — for her to pinpoint Sheila as the shooter.
We’ve seen Ridge at her side, begging for his baby girl to pull through… Taylor as well, even though she took a short break to talk Sheila off of the hospital roof’s edge, which landed her over the same edge and almost to her death. Thomas has been around, determined to find out who did this to his sister and her husband, and so has Liam and Hope… Heck, even Brooke showed up, as did Zende and Paris, and Sheila has been a staple in Steffy’s room…
But where has Eric been? You’d think her grandfather would have been right there all along with his family, waiting for word on his granddaughter. One fan, BigBoss, picked up on the missing Forrester and wanted to know the same thing and stated, “Steffy catches a bullet, laid up in the hospital and Eric, the Forrester patriarch, is nowhere to be found. Interesting…”
And Eric’s portrayer John McCook was quick to give a little insight as to why his character has been MIA. “They simply didn’t write him in,” he shared then teased, “Soon though…”
— John McCook (@JohnMcCook44) April 15, 2022
Now that Steffy has woken up, everyone wants to know what she remembers — and we can’t wait to watch it all unfold. If you want to know what’s ahead next week, peek at the Bold & Beautiful spoilers.
Now that Steffy has woken up, everyone wants to know what she remembers — and we can't wait to watch it all unfold. If you want to know what's ahead next week, peek at the Bold & Beautiful spoilers.