Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Weighs In on Losing Her Leading Man: ‘He Gave Everything He Had’
Learning that Tanner Novlan was on his way out was “bittersweet news” for the Emmy winner.
It was with mixed and remixed feelings that Jacqueline MacInnes Wood took in the news that The Bold and the Beautiful was killing off Tanner Novlan as Finn. “On one hand, the drama of it all is fantastic!” she tells Soap Opera Digest. On the other, it means “that a colleague, an amazing screen partner and friend would be leaving.”
The actress had been happy to give the Steffy/Liam/Hope love triangle a break — although unless we miss our mark, it’s on its way back — and allow her character to find happiness with Dr. Nice Guy. And she had really liked working with Novlan, aka the “bad actor” from the Liberty Mutual commercials. “Tanner is the absolute best,” Wood exclaims. “He’s an all-around great guy, and we have so much in common.”
Not only that, but he brought his A game to the set every time. “As a screen partner, he gave everything he had,” says the Emmy winner. “It was a delight to work with him, and I hope we get to work together again in the future.”
It could happen, too, if The Bold and the Beautiful listens to fans upset about Finn going from MD to RIP. Ideas have been floated to return Novlan to the canvas. (You can read them here.) Whether they’ll be seized upon is, of course, another matter altogether.
