Bold & Beautiful Castmates Flaunt Their Flex Appeal as They Playfully Try to Outbuff One Another
If they keep it up, even we may have to pick up a dumbbell.
You may recall that back in June, Bold & Beautiful leading man Delon de Metz (Zende) posted a shirtless selfie and joked, “Gimme another hundred years or so, and I’ll catch up to Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter).”
On April 13, the actor dropped a photo of his impressive progress. “Still playing catch-up,” he said, “but Scott Clifton (Liam) motivated me to seek out the pump after his official Olympia entry.”
Somehow, we missed that one. But we did notice that the Emmy winner shared the below image in which he turned his back on us in impressive fashion. “Don Diamont (Bill) keeps posting these annoyingly inspirational Workout Wednesday photos,” he captioned the 2021 pic, “so I wanted to prove that I (sometimes) work out on Wednesdays, too, dammit!
“Not pictured,” he added, are “my feet resting on Thomas Jankas’ big, buff head.”
Veteran soap heartthrob Diamont is perhaps as well-known for his enviable physique as for his considerable talent. And he puts in the effort, not only to make sure he’s ready for a love scene at any given moment but to motivate others. “Doing a little bit of something,” he encouraged his followers as 2022 got underway, “it’s better than doing a lot of nothing.”
Mind you, the co-star to beat, now and likely always, is Saint-Victor, an Adonis so ripped, you could convince us that even his muscles have muscles!
