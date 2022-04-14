Bold & Beautiful Castmates Flaunt Their Flex Appeal as They Playfully Try to Outbuff One Another

Mind you, the co-star to beat, now and likely always, is Saint-Victor, an Adonis so ripped, you could convince us that even his muscles have muscles!

Veteran soap heartthrob Diamont is perhaps as well-known for his enviable physique as for his considerable talent. And he puts in the effort, not only to make sure he’s ready for a love scene at any given moment but to motivate others. “Doing a little bit of something,” he encouraged his followers as 2022 got underway, “it’s better than doing a lot of nothing.”

Somehow, we missed that one. But we did notice that the Emmy winner shared the below image in which he turned his back on us in impressive fashion. “Don Diamont (Bill) keeps posting these annoyingly inspirational Workout Wednesday photos,” he captioned the 2021 pic, “so I wanted to prove that I (sometimes) work out on Wednesdays, too, dammit!

On April 13, the actor dropped a photo of his impressive progress. “Still playing catch-up,” he said, “but Scott Clifton (Liam) motivated me to seek out the pump after his official Olympia entry.”

You may recall that back in June, Bold & Beautiful leading man Delon de Metz (Zende) posted a shirtless selfie and joked, “Gimme another hundred years or so, and I’ll catch up to Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter).”

1 / 59 <p>Whether the <em>Young & Restless</em> star is sporting angel’s wings or devil’s horns as Adam, he never fails to leave us in dire need of making confession. “Forgive us, Father, for we have dreamt!”</p>

2 / 59 <p>Whether he’s been playing <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Roman, the Pawn, a priest or just good ol’ John, he’s always been able to catch our eye with no more than the arch of a brow.</p>

3 / 59 <p>Sure, he may look coy here — “Who, <em>me</em>? Sexy?” — but let’s be real, <em>Guiding Light</em>’s Jonathan knew he was hot stuff if he thought he could get away with that shirt. Which he did, BTW.</p>

4 / 59 <p>If we loved him with a mullet as <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Patrick, of course we were also gonna love him as <em>Port Charles</em>’ Ian, <em>All My Children</em>’s Zach and <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>’s Ridge.</p>

5 / 59 <p>C’mon, look at that picture — when <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Brady invites you to a slumber party, you RSVP yes. Eagerly.</p>

6 / 59 <p>Part of the reason we love the actor who plays <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Nick is the cheekbones that are as chiseled as his abs. But on top of that… there’s his irresistible sense of humor.</p>

7 / 59 <p>This was him before <em>This Is Us</em>, but a tasty slice of eye candy stirring precisely the emotions that gave <em>Passions</em> its title as the aptly-named Fox.</p>

8 / 59 <p>We hope he won’t hold it against us that, even all these years later, the hero for whom we’re holding out remains <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Bo. Cool? Cool.</p>

9 / 59 <p>Though it’s been decades since <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Lauren entered hubby Paul in a centerfold contest — which he won, natch — he’s still a “staple” of fans’ fantasies.</p>

10 / 59 <p>Surprisingly, this shot of <em>As the World Turns</em>’ Holden is not the cover of the novel <em>Catcher in the Rye</em>. Still nice, though, eh?</p>

11 / 59 <p>Honestly, we don’t recall what put <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Ford in the hospital. But an even bigger mystery is how on earth he isn’t <em>surrounded</em> by nurses offering to kiss it and make it better.</p>

12 / 59 <p>Here, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Devon offers up an expression that says, “Yes, by all means, appreciate my sexiness, then move along. You don’t want a line forming.” Agreed, sir.</p>

13 / 59 <p>Whether he was playing <em>All My Children</em>’s Jesse, <em>The City</em>’s Jacob or <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Sarge, one thing the Emmy winner always was… was easy on the eyes.</p>

14 / 59 <p>This may actually have been the only way his characters — Nikolas on <em>General Hospital</em> and Stefan on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> — could prove they had nothing up their sleeves: by eschewing sleeves altogether!</p>

15 / 59 <p>We still can’t fathom why Stitch isn’t on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> — he was a heat-seeking missile who wasn’t related to <em>anybody</em>. In other words, #priceless.</p>

16 / 59 <p>When we heard that <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> was recasting Zende, we were like, “Good luck finding an actor as stunning as Rome Flynn.” Turned out they didn’t need luck at all. #nailedit</p>

17 / 59 <p>We only <em>thought</em> we understood the meaning of the word caliente before this <em>One Life to Live</em> heartthrob took over the role of Cristian.</p>

18 / 59 <p>Fun fact: When you’re as attractive as the Emmy winner who plays Jason on<em> General Hospital</em>, sometimes you need a lil’ lie-down. #themoreyouknow</p>

19 / 59 <p>He looks like he’s thinking hard here. But we didn’t have to think at all to include <em>Guiding Light</em>’s Josh in this photo gallery.</p>

20 / 59 <p>Long before he was saving the world with paper clips on <em>MacGyver</em>, he was giving <em>General Hospital</em> fans palpitations as Jeff.</p>

21 / 59 <p>Now and forever, this is how we’ll remember <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Neil: as being so handsome, he could only have been heaven-sent.</p>

22 / 59 <p>Why the actor who played Brandon on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> is on this list, we can’t imagine. Nope. No idea. Oh, wait — there <em>is</em> that photo…</p>

23 / 59 <p>Even after he stopped playing Patrick on <em>General Hospital</em> and started playing Billy on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, blushing faces and rapid heartbeats were common reactions to his performances.</p>

24 / 59 <p>No matter how villainous his characters — lookin’ at you, Todd on <em>One Life to Live</em> and early Franco on <em>General Hospital</em> — the Emmy winner makes us, however recuctantly, love them.</p>

25 / 59 <p>We wish him well on his new life. And we hope he doesn’t mind how tightly we cling to our memories of his stint as<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ EJ.</p>

26 / 59 <p>As if. “Baby, come back” had to be something he never had to say when he was fixing a woman with this gaze that he patented as Ridge on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful.</em></p>

27 / 59 <p>We know him now as<em> The Young and the Restless</em>’ Smilin’ Jack. But he was lighting up rooms — and TV screens — even before that, as <em>All My Children</em>’s Dr. Feel-Good, Cliff.</p>

28 / 59 <p>What restraint. The Emmy winner had to know he’d make the first-round draft picks even without altogether unleashing the dimples that have made him catnip to fans of <em>General Hospital</em> mobster Sonny.</p>

29 / 59 <p>How many times do we have to tell<em> The Young and the Restless</em>’ Kyle that if his clothes are constraining him — in any way! — it’s fine by us if he just… loses them.</p>

30 / 59 <p>If ever there was a look that took us back to the intensity of the romance between<em> As the World Turns</em>’ Luke and Noah, it was this one. Although hey, we’re open to other suggestions…</p>

31 / 59 <p>Had <em>Days of Our Lives</em> realized when it cast this future soap-hopper as Tanner that he’d only become more striking with age, the <em>General Hospital</em> star (as Finn) would still be a Salem resident today.</p>

32 / 59 <p>Given that laser focus, we can only assume that what <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> Emmy winner was looking at as Rick was… a mirror?</p>

33 / 59 <p>With cheekbones that could cut glass and a gaze that could shatter diamonds, Ted King — whom we first met as Danny on <em>Loving</em> — was always destined to make the camera love him. As well as anyone who got a gander at him <em>on</em> camera.</p>

34 / 59 <p><em>All My Children</em> fans are keenly aware that one doesn’t get a nickname like Tad the Cad if he’s a Quasimodo.</p>

35 / 59 <p>Call him Brad on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. Call him Bill on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>. But if you have a say in the matter, you’re gonna call him.</p>

36 / 59 <p><em>Another World</em> was exactly where Jake’s portrayer never failed to send us.</p>

37 / 59 <p>Even without the neckties, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Ben was always a lady killer in our estimation.</p>

38 / 59 <p>Once the soap-hopper caught our attention as <em>All My Children</em>’s Michael — and tightened his grip as Storm on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> and Julian on <em>General Hospital</em> — he never let go.</p>

39 / 59 <p>He played Malcolm on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. Also, he looked like this. Pretty much still does. Any questions?</p>

40 / 59 <p>When he was playing Greg on <em>All My Children</em>, he was the boy next door… that we all wished we lived next door <em>to</em>!</p>

41 / 59 <p>It made sense that <em>Guiding Light</em> cast this alum of <em>Loving</em> (as Casey) as junior mafioso Danny — with a mug as stunning as his, he was always destined to attract a… ahem… mob.</p>

42 / 59 <p>Forget Ol’ Blue Eyes. <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Chad is the New Blue Eyes — and the only one we need.</p>

43 / 59 <p>Yeah, looking at that picture, we’re as bewildered as you are about how Carter’s portrayer ever wound up on the wrong side of a love triangle on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful.</em></p>

44 / 59 <p>The<em> Young & Restless</em> detective is precisely the reason that lines are uttered like — and we give all due credit here to <em>Dick Tracy</em>’s Breathless Mahoney — “Aren’t you gonna frisk me?”</p>

45 / 59 <p>OK, we get it. Even the “What, this old face?” look chosen by the original Zende on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> to express his surprise at making this list is hot. That’s just the way his looks go: hot, hotter, hottest.</p>

46 / 59 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> may have killed and recast Roman, but the one thing that the show has never managed to do is dull the intensity of our crush on his original portrayer.</p>

47 / 59 <p>No matter what mischief the actor’s made over the years as <em>General Hospital</em> pot-stirrer Scotty, he’s remained the kind of trouble that we’re most into.</p>

48 / 59 <p>Before his name became synonymous with “cheesy,” the <em>Young & Restless</em> alum brought to life Snapper, a doctor as likely to give us palpitations as cure what ails us.</p>

49 / 59 <p>We’ve intently followed the trail of the silver fox who plays Eric on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> since before he’d even begun to go silver, back when he was lady killer Lance on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>.</p>

50 / 59 <p>OK, OK, we get it: There’s nothing more all-American than a fella as smokin’-hot as the Hallmark mainstay who used to play Nathan on <em>General Hospital.</em> And yes, we’ll happily testify to that effect.</p>

51 / 59 <p>How irresistible is — and always <em>has</em> been — <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Abe? So irresistible that when <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/580567/days-of-our-lives-james-reynolds-costars-salute-sex-appeal/" target="_blank">an old photo of him was posted online</a>, castmate Paul Telfer (Xander) marveled at his “extreme handsomeness and divine masculinity.”</p>

52 / 59 <p>Yes, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Jake is sitting in a wheelbarrow and looking damn sexy while doing so. That’s just one of the perks that comes with being drop-dead gorgeous: arbitrary, sexy wheelbarrow-sitting.</p>