Move Over, Sheila! Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Will Soon Be Back to ‘Making Havoc’ as Quinn
Actress teases more drama to come.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen Rena Sofer on The Bold and the Beautiful as Quinn but the star recently teased her upcoming daytime return. Along with a neat photo holding a ceramic heart, the CBS soap actress updated fans on what she’s been doing during her downtime these days.
As of this past Monday, spring break was officially over for Sofer and her family. “Back to the real world,” she stated and explained that they had spent their time off on the East Coast attending college tours for their youngest daughter. “I can’t believe we will be sending her off soon and will be empty nesters. How time flies.”
Now that she’s home, Sofer can concentrate on making new pottery pieces and teased, “and making more havoc for everyone as Quinn on Bold & Beautiful so stay tuned…”
Sheila has occupied the number one slot in the drama department these days — in one hell of a way, having shot and killed her own son, Finn, as well as shooting his wife Steffy — but in daytime, there is plenty of room for more drama and we can’t wait to see what Quinn has cooked up. With Carter currently consumed by Paris, and apparently over his Quinn obsession, could there be another triangle brewing — or should we say a quadrangle since Quinn went back to Eric? Stay tuned next week!
More: Actor explains big Bold & Beautiful absence
And speaking of Eric, his portrayer, John McCook shared with Soaps.com a few weeks ago that he’s looking forward to sharing the screen with Sofer again and stated, “I’m back on the studio floor with Quinn and with Carter and with Ridge and all the rest. It’s good. It’s a good thing to see. I’m glad to be back!”
What would you like to see for Quinn upon her return? Should she and Carter reignite their passion or should she remain faithful to Eric? Maybe you’d like to see her face off with Paris — or even Sheila again? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.
Plus, before you head out, view our photo gallery below filled with relationship advice from your favorite soap stars, including McCook.