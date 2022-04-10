Credit: CBS screenshot

What will Steffy remember?

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of April 11 – 15, Steffy comes out of her coma. Read about it, and watch the preview.

After trying to shoot Steffy to keep her quiet about what she did to Brooke, it was her own son that interceded and was shot. Sheila and Steffy were horrified as they watched Finn die right in front of them. To stop Steffy from calling 911, Sheila then shot Steffy!

Steffy was raced to the hospital after Deacon of all people discovered her and Finn’s bodies in the alleyway. Steffy fell into a coma, and Sheila was furious when Li refused to let her see her son’s body one last time.

This week, Thomas sits by Steffy’s bedside and tells her that she needs to wake up. He then confronts Sheila and asks if she’s the reason his sister is fighting for her life. Sheila claims the idea of Steffy in there clinging for life scares her as much as it scares him.

Meanwhile, Ashley lets Taylor and Ridge know that Steffy’s condition remains critical, and she’s still unresponsive. Ridge gives his daughter a kiss on her forehead.

However a miracle occurs, and Steffy finally wakes up. Ridge and Taylor ask who she thinks shot her as Sheila looms in the background in a panicked state…

Let us know in the comments what you think Steffy will or won’t remember.

Be sure to read the Bold and Beautiful spoilers to find out what Taylor tells Ridge about Sheila.

Video: CBS/YouTube