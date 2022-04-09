Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”

Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.

In addition to a mini-fireworks display (right at their dinner table), Novlan was able to take in gorgeous views, show off the beach bod that’s been known to give sunbathers whiplash and get “teed off,” so to speak, in spectacular fashion. So he was “feelin’ extra celebrated this year,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanner Novlan (@tannernovlan_)

In response, the birthday boy was showered with love by his (sniffle) former co-stars, among them on-screen wife Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Annika Noelle (Hope), Delon de Metz (Zende) and Katrina Bowden (Flo). “Love you, babe,” wrote Novlan’s real-life missus. “Happy birthday!

“Lucky me,” she added.

More: Bold & Beautiful killing [Spoiler] next?

While we wait to see if the next leg of the newly widowed Steffy’s story plays out the way we think it will — read our theory here — you can…

Check out photos of more Bold & Beautiful stars and their real-life partners in the below photo gallery.