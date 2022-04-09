Bold & Beautiful Could Be Heading for Yet *Another* Death — and It’s Not Steffy’s

If Taylor does manage to extend the murderess’ lease on life, we still suspect that we’re headed for a “Who killed Sheila?” mystery. We can scratch Finn off the list of suspects, and some of the others’ motives now have changed, but…

If Taylor knew that it was Sheila who’d shot her son-in-law and put her daughter in a coma, she might be likelier to nudge the psycho forward off the ledge rather than pull her back. Being in the dark, however, Taylor urges Sheila not to take that step. “She truly wants to see the good in people and always wants to help people,” Brown marvels. Here, Taylor’s “truly concerned because she sees the grief that Sheila has been displaying during this horrible time.”

In fact, it’s so overwhelming that this week, the madwoman ascends to the hospital’s rooftop, seemingly intent on taking a flying leap. “But,” Brown adds, “unbeknownst to her, Taylor follows her, and there is some very interesting stuff coming up that takes place on that roof that will definitely impact the situation.”

The Grim Reaper is threatening to make another guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. After killing son Finn during her attempt to murder his wife Steffy — hey, it happens — Sheila is understandably distraught. “The grief she is stricken with… is overwhelming,” portrayer Kimberlin Brown tells Soap Opera Digest .

1 / 16 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> To protect Hayes from the walking nightmare that is his Maw Maw, obviously. On top of that, the baby’s mom could consider a switchblade to Sheila’s heart — or empty chest cavity, anyway — payback for Finn’s death. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Having seen how close ex-husband Liam came to being separated from his family after turning Vinny into Poor Dead Vinny, Steffy would probably think twice before committing a crime that could get her sent up the river and away from her kids.</p>

2 / 16 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> The woman singlehandedly pushed his wife Brooke off the wagon and into ex-lover Deacon’s arms, in so doing, taking a wrecking ball to the couple’s “destiny.” In time, he’s also sure to discover that it was Sheila who landed his daughter in a coma. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Ridge has too much to lose, from yet another chance with Brooke (and/or Taylor) to his future doting on his grandkids. We could more easily imagine him inquiring whether he could pay off Deputy Chief Baker with hot dogs to plant evidence and get Sheila sent back to the slammer.</p>

3 / 16 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Look at that face! Sheila did that! She spitefully blew up “Bridge,” thinking that if she reunited Ridge with Taylor — her onetime “murder victim!” — she’d stand a better chance of being invited to family dinners. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila: </strong>Gloating is more Brooke’s m.o. So once the “outside force” that busted her union is revealed, she’s less likely to rub Sheila out than rub her nose in her downfall.</p>

4 / 16 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> He tolerated the come-ons. He went along with the shenanigans. But when Sheila messed with Brooke and her sobriety, she went a step too far. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Having <em>just</em> gotten out of jail, Deacon isn’t looking to do anything that will get him sent back. (The food at Il Giardino is <em>way</em> better than in the prison cafeteria.)</p>

5 / 16 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Hey, turnabout is fair play — and the unhinged harpy <em>did</em> once “kill” Taylor (Hunter Tylo here). Plus, the shrink already has a history of taking aim in defense of her daughter. Remember, she opened fire on Bill Spencer after he used Steffy’s vulnerable state to get Liam’s then-wife into bed. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Though in recent years, Taylor hasn’t always seemed like she’s been shuffling a full deck, since Krista Allen took over the role, the character’s been a lot less, um… wiggy.</p>

6 / 16 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Having realized the depths of depravity to which she’s willing to sink, he might conclude that offing her is a dirty job, but somebody’s gotta do it. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> A conniver himself, Thomas <em>could</em> decide that someone as amoral as Finn’s mother would make a valuable ally down the line.</p>

7 / 16 <p>RIP, buddy. You’re no longer a suspect. <span style="text-decoration: line-through"><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Simple — to protect his family. He wanted to give the (Worst) Mother of the Year the benefit of the doubt, but she worked overtime to prove that she didn’t deserve it. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Finn just doesn’t have it in him. If he wasn’t the one to stick “Poor Dead” in front of Poor Dead Vinny’s name, he’s not going to be rubbing out his own mother, vile as she may be.</span></p>

8 / 16 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> She killed Finn, simple as that. If/When Jack learns that his babymama put their baby in the grave, he’d be sure to start (cemetery) plotting. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> There’s almost no reason why he wouldn’t, aside from a reluctance to do time. Sheila’s already dealt a blow to his marriage and offed his son.</p>

9 / 16 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> To avenge Finn, once she discovers that the woman who gave him life was also the death of him. If the maniacal Mommie Dearest had just taken the hint and left Finn alone, she’d have also left him, thankfully, alive. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Nah, murder just doesn’t strike us as Li’s style. Hiring a hitman, on the other hand… Hmm… maybe.</p>

10 / 16 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> We could well imagine the Forrester family’s patriarch feeling so guilty for having brought the sinister scheme weaver into their lives in the first place that he might take it upon himself to remove her from the equation — permanently. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Eric is basically a good guy. Yeah, he thinks with his zipper a bit too much, but down deep, he’s a decent fella. Albeit the kind who can get so mad that he might try to run down the object of his rage (as he did Deacon Sharpe after he broadcast his deflowering of Eric’s daughter, Bridget). On second thought, maybe he really <em>would</em> take a shot at exterminating Sheila!</p>

11 / 16 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Hope’s the longest of long shots, we’ll grant you. But Liam & Co. already look at her dad like… well, <em>this</em>. So to protect Deacon from Sheila’s negative influence — and eliminate her as an extra reason for everyone to mistrust him — Hope might doff her halo and do the unthinkable. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> That’s <em>Hope</em> that we’re talking about. Don’t be silly. It’s unthinkable. Or <em>is</em> it?</p>

12 / 16 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> He’s with Hope. He loves Hope. He’ll always love Hope. But he also loves Steffy, and when at last it’s revealed that Sheila widowed her nemesis and tried to blow her <em>all</em> the way away, Kelly’s dad could, as he has in the past, act impulsively. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Let’s be real. Liam fainted after <em>accidentally</em> turning Vinny into Poor Dead Vinny. He doesn’t have a murderous bone in his body.</p>

13 / 16 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Because Finn’s dead, so he can’t. And we’ve already established that no <em>way</em> could Liam do it. So, in order to protect Steffy — the woman he’s loved awkwardly as both a daughter-in-law and a lover — he might drop a house on the witch. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> If the whole Poor Dead Vinny sitch taught him that he prefers pinstripes to prison stripes, Bill might sooner rent out Justin Barber’s cage to imprison Hayes’ granny.</p>

14 / 16 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> For one thing, it would be a terrific plot twist to have Sheila’s long-lost daughter with James Warwick sneak back into town and keep Mom from adding to her litany of sins. And it would make sense, too, seeing as the last time Mary was on the canvas, she read Sheila for filth for trying to fill her mind with the sorta malevolent nonsense that’s made the supervillain persona non grata on not one but two soaps. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Because committing a murder would make Mary the last thing she ever wanted to be — just like her mother.</p>

15 / 16 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> To once and for all get a good night’s sleep. For crying out loud, the <em>Young & Restless</em> heroine has been stalked and terrorized on not one but two shows by Sheila, and repeatedly thought that her tormenter had been sent back from whence she came — hell — only to discover that rumors of her death had been greatly exaggerated. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> For the moment, at least, Sheila seems preoccupied with keeping her latest crimes from coming to light. So Lauren might not want to draw attention back to herself, should an attempt on Sheila’s life not succeed.</p>