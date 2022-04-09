With Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Hanging On By a Thread, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Takes Comfort in Her Adorable ‘Wolf Pack’ and ‘Bears’ Her Burgeoning Baby Bump
The stunning mama-to-be shared breathtaking new photos in her “happy place.”
It’s been a wild ride for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and her Bold & Beautiful alter-ego, Steffy, of late. Her character has lost her husband, who was shot by his own biological mother, and she landed in a coma in the hospital after the deranged Sheila pumped a bullet into her as well!
Wood, who is quickly approaching the due date for her third child, has been logging hours filming the front-burner storyline and even giving interviews about the ‘twists and turns’ still to come for Steffy.
The dynamo has also revealed she’ll keep on trucking at the soap right up until she’s ready to give birth, so who can blame her for taking her moments of solitude where she finds them when she has a little down time?
It’s clear that one of her favorite ways to feed her soul is to spend time snuggling with her adorable little boys — and that’s exactly what she is doing in a beautiful shot she shared on social media and captioned, “Wolf pack.”
Another amazing way to recharge is to get outside, and for Wood, that’s definitely the case. Take a look at the mama-to-be in a stunning photo that captures her burgeoning baby bump while in nature, aka, her “happy place.”
Read what Brad Bell teased is ahead for Steffy and let us know what you’d like to see (or not see!) for the character down the road.
Check out the newly-expanded soap stars and their kids gallery below.