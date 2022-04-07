Credit: Hallmark

“Things are moving very, very quickly” in the wake of the shootings.

Bold & Beautiful fans were left reeling after Sheila shot Finn and Steffy in Il Giardino’s back alley. Finn, of course, was declared dead, while his wife was rushed to the hospital in grave condition.

Forrester family members Taylor, Ridge and Thomas sped to the emergency department, where they gathered at Steffy’s bedside, urging her to fight to stay alive, and agonizing over what happened and what kind of monster would do such a thing.

More: Will Hope step in with Steffy’s kids?

While Steffy Forrester remains unconscious, presumably in a soap coma, her portrayer, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, took time out to speak to ET Canada to tease what’s ahead.

Wood, of course, is preparing to welcome her third child with husband, Elan Ruspoli, and consequently will be going on maternity leave from the soap in due time. Though she divulged that she’s “basically filming right up until I give birth”, as to how the show will handle her absence, she admitted, “I have no idea how my storyline is going to go.”



Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

She did know enough to drop a big-time tease on viewers however, as she donned a mischievous grin and warned, “Oh my goodness. For the viewers… just buckle up because there’s going to be a lot of twists and turns right now.”

Wood added that “Things are moving very, very quickly, so I really have no clue… but right now, we’re in the thick of it.”

More: Will Sheila set up Deacon?

Watch her full interview here for more fun tidbits, including how she hides her burgeoning baby belly during scenes!

Look back on Jacqui Wood’s hottest red carpet fashions in the photo gallery below.

Video: ET Canada