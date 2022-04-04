Credit: John Paschal/JPI (3), Howard Wise/JPI, CBS/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Got a tissue? ’Cause you’re gonna need one. Maybe more than one, come to think of it.



At least he died a hero. The Bold and the Beautiful let Finn ride to wife Steffy’s rescue in the April 1 episode, saving her from a shot fired by his own mother. But in doing so, he himself was struck. And in the shocking April 4 episode of the CBS soap, Sheila kissed him goodbye — like, really goodbye. For good. Kaput. The end.

As devastating as the turn of events is, it isn’t the first or even 21st time that the show has shocked tears out of us with a character’s passing. In fact, on many an occasion, it’s reduced us to blubbering messes by making grave matters of plot twists. As coincidence would have it, we’ve included a whole bunch of them in the below photo gallery.

Among the to-die-for entries you’ll find are not only Finn, dear Finn, but someone who used to have more in common with Steffy than just their parents, a heroine who was so beloved that following her passing, she was given a surprise twin sister and a force of nature who was so powerful, we never imagined that anything could take her out.

