Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Shares His Feelings After a Particularly Impactful Day
Read on as the actor opens his heart about an experience that he says was truly moving.
On March 31 — also known as the day before the shot heard ’round daytime on The Bold and the Beautiful — Tanner Novlan took to Instagram to share a meaningful recent experience that he’d had with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin). “Yesterday,” he began, “I went to visit the US/Mexico Border with This Is About Humanity,” a community dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and vulnerable communities on both sides of the border.
“Visiting El Bordo border wall that separates more than just two countries, speaking with migrants families and asylum seekers with Tijuana Sun Hambre, was truly moving,” said the actor, who plays Finn. “We were able to distribute shoes personally chosen for the children of migrants and asylum seekers studying at Yes We Can Foundation[’s] mobile school bus, who otherwise are unable to attend school for lack of resources and risk to their safety. We were able to listen to testimonials from women fleeing violence, unaccompanied minor children and families.
“Please,” he concluded, “consider donating to the organizations listed below to provide asylum and welcome these families with dignity.” (You can see the list in his post above.)
