We may not have seen it before, but now we can’t unsee it!

We’ve been so focused on the big Bold & Beautiful twist for months now, could we have missed another one that’s been brewing under our noses? Like the possibility of Brooke and Liam hooking up?

Whoa, whoa, you might be thinking. Where is this coming from? Brooke and Liam? Come on.

Stay with us here, because it’s not that farfetched! (Sadly.) For one thing, there’s Brooke’s habit of sleeping with her daughters’ beaus. She’s already hooked up with one of Hope’s boyfriends back when she accidentally had sex with Oliver during that whole masked debacle.

And then there was Deacon. Hope is actually the result of Brooke stealing him from Bridget! If that hadn’t happened, Hope could have been Brooke’s granddaughter instead of daughter! Sleeping with Liam would not be out of Brooke’s wheelhouse. Instead, it would be uncomfortably close to it!

Plus, there’s the undeniable bond between the two characters.

“Liam has a lot of sympathy for Brooke,” Scott Clifton noted in a recent issue of Soap Opera Digest. They’re both people who keep screwing up over and over again — more often than not, romantically! In fact, Liam’s constantly hurting others by making bad choices is one of the things, Clifton revealed on Bold Live, that drives him crazy about his character.

We know Brooke would be predisposed to hooking up with her son-in-law, and we’re almost positive Liam would be too! That’s pretty much one of the reasons the two get along so well, Clifton explained to Digest. There’s a definite sympathy between them as both characters are “constantly hated by everybody around them.”

It seems so inevitable, in fact, that the actor admitted that he and Katherine Kelly Lang joke that “it’s only a matter of time before Liam and Brooke hook up.”

But what would it take to get them together? Well, with Finn dead, it seems like the writing is on the wall that the Hope/Liam/Steffy triangle is going to pick back up sooner or later. But what if it doesn’t?

What if, instead, Liam starts neglecting Hope to focus all his attention on a mourning Steffy. The two grow farther apart, but Liam ends up misreading his growing closeness with Steffy and makes a move she isn’t ready for and doesn’t want. She’s still mourning Finn and rebuffs him. Hope has been patient through Steffy’s ordeal, but enough is enough, so she shuts him out, and Liam’s left to run to Brooke with all his woes as everyone’s turned on him.

She of course is still caught in her own drama between Ridge and Taylor, clearly frustrated at wanting to be there for her husband but not being allowed in. One thing leads to another and…

In Bold & Beautiful‘s world, it’s not just plausible, it’s very, very possible. But it’s not something Clifton wants to see.

“The truth is,” he said, “I hope that doesn’t happen because they really do have a true friendship.”

And honestly, we’re right there with him! But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. As we noted, Brooke and Liam are absurdly notorious for their bad decision-making!

