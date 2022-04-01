Watch Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye Make the Best of a Prop That Just Won’t Pop
Sometimes things don’t go as planned.
During the Wednesday, March 23, celebration for The Bold and the Beautiful’s 35th anniversary, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) experienced a total fail behind the scenes while using a confetti popper to mark the CBS soap’s big milestone. In the second video of her post captioned, “When the props don’t go as planned,” the actress stood next to Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), who had no trouble holding up the number 35 sign, but when Lang went to hit the popper nothing happened. “It didn’t work,” she said to Kaye while laughing.
In another shot, Annika Noelle (Hope) gave it a try but it was a no-go with the popper — and Kaye tried his hand at making the confetti fly but again, nope, it didn’t work. “Is this a prank?” Lang asked the cameras. After all three tried one more time, each with another fail, the voice on the video encouraged, “Let’s try that again,” and just like that… success!
We love watching the cast have fun behind the scenes, especially when they don’t see the “big fail” coming!
Last Friday, March 25, viewers tuned in for the special anniversary episode celebrating Lang’s 35 years with the show. During a dream, Brooke was visited by five of her past loves, Eric, Thorne, Nick, Bill and finally Ridge, who ended up professing his love. However, things aren’t as simple in Brooke’s real life and she’s still fighting to bring Ridge back home.
