The Bold and the Beautiful and Days of Our Lives alum Kyle Lowder (ex-Rick, ex-Rex) has added a new occupation to his resume — he’s a licensed real estate agent! Along with a welcome-to-the-team announcement from Village Properties in Santa Barbara, California, the actor shared, “As someone who has had a 22 year love affair with Montecito and Santa Barbara, I could not be more grateful to be taking my business here. I look forward to representing my clients and these distinguished properties…”

His former Days of Our Lives castmate Eric Martsolf (Brady) was one of the first to send his congrats, followed by fan support and another welcome message from the agency, “We are very excited to have you with Village Properties! Welcome aboard!”

Lowder’s new profession doesn’t mean he won’t ever return to soaps and he isn’t the first former daytime star to head down this path. Alums Vincent Irizarry, who recently underwent surgery, and Chrishell Stause both work in the real estate business and many others have done double duty in order to briefly return to their soaps. And speaking of Stause, one fan, tiffkorea, even requested, “Get him on Selling Sunset,” the popular Netflix reality series.

Now that would be fun! We wish the actor all the best in future sales!

