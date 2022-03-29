Credit: John Paschal/JPI

This family is about to get a bit bigger!

Variety just reported that one of Grey’s Anatomy mainstays is getting a brother in this Thursday’s episode — and he’s being played by Bold & Beautiful alum Rome Flynn!

Flynn will be recurring as Wendell Ndugu, a sales rep for a medical tech company and little brother ton Winston, so we should have plenty of chances to see how his appearance could affect Maggie’s husband. And we’re also dying to know whether he, too, has issues with their father.

More: Is this the beginning of the end for Steffy?

Zende’s former portrayer has spread his wings since winning a Daytime Emmy for outstanding younger actor, find a good deal of success in primetime, from ABC’s smash hit, How to Get Away With Murder, to Netflix’s Raising Dion.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

We know Winston was close to his mom before her death, but his relationship with his dad is another matter. We only got to briefly meet the man during a Zoom call on his grandmother, Ante’s birthday, and it did not go well. After some digs from his father, Winston stormed off, leaving Maggie to chat awkwardly with her in-laws.

Would it have been any different if Wendell was there? It’ll be interesting to see where he fits in to the puzzle of the Ndugu family, but, Variety says, ABC describes him as “a typical younger sibling with a mischievous sense of humor.”

It certainly sounds like a lighthearted visit, but if there’s anything we’ve learned from Grey’s Anatomy, it’s that there’s never any shortage of drama between siblings — especially when it comes to a fractured family!

Check out our gallery below of the 15 most successful daytime stars to have made it big in primetime!