Watch Bold & Beautiful’s Brooke Drop a Bombshell That Sends Sheila Into a Deadly Rage Spiral
We knew it was coming — but not like this!
In a Bold & Beautiful promo shared to Instagram by Krista Allen on March 28, Katherine Kelly Lang’s Brooke, as serious as a heart attack, reveals to Thorsten Kaye’s Ridge that she has something important to tell him. But no, it isn’t that Sheila spiked her nonalcoholic bubbly, it’s that she’s turning 35.
Wait, what? Come again?

At that point, Ridge, shocked, declares that he, too, is turning 35. Then Allen’s Taylor bursts in to say that she’s also hitting the big 3-5. Overhearing this triumvirate of revelations, Sheila flies into a rage, hissing that she won’t let anyone take her birthday away from her.
Cut to: Finn doing his best suspicious glare. Aaand scene.
The clip is, of course, a promo for the show’s 35th anniversary — Australian, we’d say, based on the announcer’s accent. In the States, we celebrated the show’s milestone last week; at Soaps.com alone, we paid tribute to the show’s long and storied run with the stars sharing backstage secrets and spoke with WInsor Harmon about the potential for Thorne to return full-time and remind old flame Brooke how good they were together.
You can watch the clip above by pressing PLAY on the video.
