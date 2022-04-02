Credit: Walt Disney Co./Courtesy of the Everett Collection

A little piece of television history goes on the market.

The entertainment industry and daytime community grieved the loss of America’s Golden Girl, The Bold and the Beautiful alum Betty White (ex-Ann) on December 31, 2021 and now her estate has put the icon’s Carmel-by-the-Sea, California home on the market, as reported by our sister site Dirt.

White spent most of her time in recent years, up until her passing, in her Los Angeles traditional Brentwood home but her Carmel residence, purchased with her third husband Allen Ludden many years ago, held a special place in her heart. Having paid $170,000, the .28 acre property has now hit the market for nearly $8 million dollars.

The 3,621 square feet rustic-modern home has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms with only its garage and roof visible from the street. Stepping inside, guests are treated to wall-to-wall carpeting with wood paneled rooms highlighted by cathedral ceilings. The living room’s focal point is a huge rough-cut stone fireplace with also a dining room that can be either opened to or closed off from the kitchen.

The picture windows offer a little slice of heaven with views of the coastline and the outdoor terrace is the perfect place to unwind and take in the picturesque beauty of the bay.

Though there are four bedrooms, the house is currently configured with just three. There’s a main-floor guest suite with the full-floor master on the entire lower level — part of which can be turned back into another guest suite with a connecting bath.

Every view from the house will be filled with sunsets and horizons while staring out the over-sized windows. And outside, an aggregate patio is the centerpiece of a beautiful work of art consisting of clumps of sculpted and flowering shrubs.

