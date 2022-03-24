Linda Gray TNT's 25th Anniversary Party The Beverly Hilton Hotel Beverly Hills, CA 7/24/13 © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661 Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

J.R. wishes he could live in a home like this.

If you’ve ever wanted to live the high life like Dallas’ Sue Ellen, now is your chance! Our sister site Dirt reports that actress Linda Gray — who also played Bold & Beautiful’s Priscilla Kelly back in the early 2000s — is looking to sell her home of nearly fifty years.

Dubbe Oak Tree Ranch and Located in the secluded Canyon Country neighborhood in the Santa Clarita Valley, it’s one of the few areas that the city of Santa Clarita hasn’t grown to overtake in the decades since Gray moved in. She and then-husband Ed Thrasher had the home built in the early ‘70s, designed by famed modernist architect A. Quincy Jones. It was finished in 1974 and she’s lived there ever since, though she and Thrasher divorced in 1983.

The actress first tried selling her home back in 2018 for $3 million but didn’t have much luck. Now, she’s hoping to fare better by dropping the price… to $2.995 million! That’s still a hefty chunk of cash, but then, after seeing the house, you can probably see why.

The 4,800 square foot home boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms and seems to have taken a page from its owner’s name as its awash in neutral grays and beiges. With the exception of the salvaged heart pine floorboards in the living room, the rest of the flooring looks to be stone tiles, while the kitchen boasts poured concrete countertops.

The whole house has a light and airy feel with endless windows, skylights and, in the fitness area, mirror-lined walls. Warmth abounds throughout, with a living room hearth, a raised fireplace in the bedroom, a wood stove in the bathroom and a luxurious pizza oven in the kitchen.

Outside, the property includes a two-story guest house connected with a rustic-looking deck surrounding a pool area. And you can’t forget the koi pond, stables, tennis court and chicken coop! The whole property is a mix of rustic and luxury, giving us vibes that somehow manage to include both Dallas and Los Angeles!

Check out our gallery of soap stars’ homes, whether they’re mansions or cozier abodes!