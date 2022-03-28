Credit: CBS

It’s a twist that would all at once surprise and inspire.

For 35 years, we’ve watched Bold & Beautiful bounce Brooke from one man (Ridge) to another (Eric) and another (Thorne) and another (Deacon) and another (Nick) and yet another (Bill) and… well, we’ve loved every minute of it.

But the character is at a crossroads, given the latest upset in her relationship with her “destiny.” And it’s a crossroads at which we’d like to see her make a choice that she never before has. (Well, a choice that she never has stuck to, anyway!)

Instead of fighting for Ridge or falling into Deacon’s arms, why not have Brooke decide for the first time in her life to focus on herself, to figure out who she is without any man by her side? How exciting would it be to have the ultimate passion’s plaything declare her independence and discover that, oh, she really rather enjoys it? What if it allowed her to have an epiphany: She’s spent so much of her time chasing lovers, or being chased by them, that it never occurred to her that she could be happy, perhaps even happier, on her own?

Unfortunately, Bold & Beautiful is as likely to tell this story as it is to send us down the runway. It seems to committed to the idea that she is half of a whole, no matter the fella with whom she’s paired. It’s like her name is “Brooke and… ” She must always have a plus-one.

Still, we think it would be thrilling to see her come into her own in a way that she never has. It might also prove eye-opening to the men in her past. “Wait,” they might be forced to ask themselves, “was I holding her back instead of lifting her up? I thought she needed me, but by God, it was the other way around!”

What do you think? Hit the comments with a yay or nay to the idea of Brooke swearing off men for a while. And check out the below photo gallery that revisits her life and lives.