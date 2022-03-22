Bold & Beautiful Offers Fans a Chance to Score the Next Best Thing to a Gossip Session in the Forrester Creations Break Room
“Who’s ready for a Bold & Beautiful giveaway?”
As fans know by now, The Bold and the Beautiful will be celebrating their 35th anniversary tomorrow, Wednesday, March 23, and has been sharing fun posts on Instagram leading up to the event — and what better way to include fans by giving them the chance to win a little something from the CBS soap!
The show posted a beautiful photo of Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) holding a mug straight from the offices of Forrester Creations and, as a way to thank everyone for “35 years of viewership,” they are giving away mugs to “35 lucky fans.”
More: CBS fave shares cutest photo of the week
So, what do you have to do in order to get in the running? Simply follow the soap’s official Instagram, “like” the post featuring Wood holding the mug then comment with your favorite Bold & Beautiful memory. Be sure to visit the link in their bio for more details and hurry, because you only have until Thursday, March 24, at 9:00 am PST to enter.
And don’t forget to keep watching this week as the drama continues to unfold surrounding Thomas and Sheila’s secret alliance, of sorts, as well as how it could affect those around them — most of all Brooke. Plus, on Thursday, March 24, fans will be treated to a special episode surrounding Logan and five of her true loves, which will include the much-anticipated return of When Call the Heart’s Jack Wagner (Nick) and Winsor Harmon (Thorne).
More: When Calls the Heart teases major trouble ahead
Before you go, as a way to honor one of the show’s most popular names, take a look at the Forrester family over the years in our photo gallery below.