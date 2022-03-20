Credit: Gilles Toucas/CBS

Some very noticeable similarities were captured during a beautiful moment.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) posted an absolutely adorable photo of her daughter and granddaughter and shared, “My goodness how cute… my daughter and granddaughter look like twins. Love you both so much.”

We weren’t the only ones who agreed with Lang in regards to the noticeable similarities between the mother and daughter — as well as to the soap star herself. Some of her fellow castmates chimed into the comments to share their thoughts, including Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) who stated, “They do… both beautiful.” Ashley Jones, who appears from time to time as her onscreen daughter Bridget, expressed how “precious” they looked while Don Diamont (Bill) and Krista Allen (Taylor) passed along a few heart emojis.

And last month, Lang shared another photo of her two “sweetest” grandkids that caught the attention of fans and more daytime stars alike.

It’s clear Lang adores her family, as we are sure they adore her. And we can only imagine how proud they are, given that her character is about to be honored next week during the soap’s 35th anniversary celebration. As detailed on our Bold & Beautiful spoilers, Lang will be featured in a standalone episode on Thursday, March 24, featuring Brooke and five of her true loves — and we can’t wait to see Jack Wagner (Nick) and Winsor Harmon (Thorne) return for the big event!

While we wait for Brooke to reflect on her past, and now that we’ve caught a glimpse of Lang’s daughter with her daughter, we invite readers to see the CBS soap actress with her mother in our gallery below filled with various daytime stars and their real-life beautiful mothers.