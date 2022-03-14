Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold & Beautiful producer assures concerned viewers, “It won’t be a letdown.”

In a recent installment of Bold Live, Bold & Beautiful producer, Casey Kasprzyk sat down with Annika Noelle (Hope) and Scott Clifton (Liam) and got to talking about the topic that’s on everyone’s minds lately — the shocking twist ahead.

In an earlier segment, Kasprzyk set speculation raging among fans when he teased that an upcoming shocker on the soap would leave it forever changed.

Theories immediately began to abound as viewers tried to imagine what on earth would happen in the not-too-distant future that would have the producer warning that Bold & Beautiful will never be the same!

Having heard of discussion on social media and message boards, the conversation on Bold Live turned to one of those theories, which is that Bold & Beautiful would do a time jump, much like Days of Our Lives did in the recent past, and go ahead an entire year.

Noelle thought it might be fun to go back in time instead of forward and mused, “Let’s go back to the 1800’s and have everyone’s past life. Like, who Brooke was in a past life. Who Liam was in a past life.” Although she didn’t reference it, this would be a twist on what Dark Shadows once did with cast members playing their own ancestors.

Clifton was intrigued and suggested it was something they could tackle in the future — if, say, the producer was on board. He teased, “We could do special episodes like that, I mean where we just do sort of a fantasy sort of episode. I mean, other soaps do that. I would totally do that, Casey. Casey who produces the show.”

Regarding fan speculation that there would be a time jump, Kasprzyk revealed, “I told them there’s no time jump. I can’t confirm or deny, but I just told them we would never do a time jump on the show.” Hmm… never is a pretty conclusive term as Clifton then pointed out. He quipped, “Sounds like you just denied. You can’t say ‘I can’t confirm or deny’ right after denying.”

It’s safe to say we can now scratch “time jump” off of our Bold & Beautiful shocking twist list.

The producer went on to double-down on the shock value this twist will have on the audience and cleared up another rumor. He insisted, “This is not an April Fool’s joke. OK? This is real… there is a shocking moment.”

More: Three shocking theories about B&B twist

Addressing concerns that the event may not live up to the hype that’s been building over the past month and a half, Kasprzyk promised, “It’s not going to be a letdown. It’s going to be a shocking moment, You’re all going to just have to hang in there. We’re pushing toward it and getting closer.” Watch the installment of Bold Live below:

What are your theories on Bold & Beautiful’s shocking twist? Let us know after delving into shocking real-life scandals involving soap actors in the gallery below.

Video: boldandbeautiful/YouTube