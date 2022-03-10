Credit: Tammie/JPI

“I love you unconditionally, and I am very blessed and grateful to be your mom.”

When her daughter hit one of life’s biggest milestones, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Denise Richards (Shauna) took to Instagram to celebrate her “beautiful Sami.”

Between the loving words and the adorable photos, we couldn’t help but get a little choked up. Just take a gander at the look on little Sami’s face as she holds up a giant heart with “I love you to pieces” on it! It’s the perfect “That’s right!” look.

More: Annika Noelle unpacks Hope’s changes

“In a blink of an eye, you’re 18,” Richards wrote. “Happy birthday. I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. I love you, my sweet Sami. Happy 18th Birthday.”

And her post didn’t go unnoticed, with Sami responding in the comments, “Thank you so much, mom. I love you too.”

Richards lost her own mom, Joni, to cancer back in 2007 when Sami was just three-years old, so it’s a beautiful thought that the teen’s “Nana” has been watching her all her life and celebrating milestones together. Back in November, the actress shared a sweet picture of her mom holding grandkids Sami and Lola.

“One of my favorite pictures of you, mom,” she shared in a touching tribute. “You loved being all the grandkids’ Nana so much. Can’t believe it’s been 14 years today since we lost you here and got you as our angel in heaven.”

Now we just want to know when we’ll see Flo’s mom back in Los Angeles! Actually, for that matter, we’re also dying to hear when we’ll see Flo herself back there with Wyatt! If there’s anyone who could throw a curveball to this Brooke/Deacon/Ridge/Taylor dance, it would be Ridge’s oh-so-brief-ex-wife, Shauna.

Before you head out, why not take a look through our always updating gallery of daytime stars and their real-life kids. It’s always so nice to see healthy parental relationships, unlike many of their characters!