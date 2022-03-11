Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

They might even outdo Dallas!

Ever since The Bold and the Beautiful announced their major twist coming up, fans have been in a tizzy trying to figure out what it could be. Is it a death? A return? The Forresters losing their company? Multiple deaths and returns?

Then there’s the theory that’s so brilliantly out there that it could, in theory, encompass all of these things. Fans have been pointing out show oddities on social media and how characters keep talking about things seeming like a “dream” lately. And that’s naturally gotten them wondering: What if everything we’ve been watching is a dream? And what if it has been for the past two years?

But whose dream would it be? Steffy’s, of course! She’s been in a coma ever since her motorcycle accident with Bill, two years ago. Fan Marco tweeted out a detailed explanation of what it would all mean.

Things definitely seemed off-kilter in today’s show. Steffy also used the word ‘dream’. I predict Steffy has been in a coma since her bike accident. We are getting a re-set. The last 2 years NEVER HAPPENED. See my attachment for how I THINK it will play out…#boldandbeautiful pic.twitter.com/HSenXy6WIl — Marco Poll-o 📊 (@marcovcappiello) February 22, 2022

A two-year coma would, of course, wipe out Steffy’s painkiller addiction, her relationship with Finn and, well, everything that’s happened on the show since then. There could be any number of distasteful plots from the past couple years that would be gone. It would also make sense why Steffy’s been so obsessed with reuniting her parents. Our deepest desires are often acted out in our dreams, whether or not we indulge in them when we’re awake.

There are no shortage of ideas out there about how this could change the show when it’s finally revealed, but surprisingly a ton of fans are onboard with the theory. Steffy’s coma could be an opportunity to shake up the cast, maybe trim some characters out and add others in — but it could also just be an opportunity to shake up the characters.

Perchance to Dream

Maybe Stephanie’s dreaming about certain people because she could still hear folks talking to her during her coma. She’s processed bits and pieces in her own way as she’s heard voices and her loved ones have filled her in on who’s in town and what’s happening in their lives.

She could be dreaming of Finn, for instance, because he really is her doctor, and she hears him talking to her every day as he checks on her. Of course, that would translate into a relationship and love! Poor Hayes would be gone, of course, but there’d still be time for them to build their doctor/patient romance after she wakes up and make a new baby Hayes. Or not. Steffy could move in a completely new direction!

The question, though, would be whether Sheila is nothing more than a horrible nightmare of Steffy’s or if she actually is back in town. As Marco pointed out above, if she’s no longer Finn’s mom, no more trying to make sense of when she had him.

Sheila could still be in town, though… and teaming up with Bill! We’ve already theorized that he could be the one bankrolling her return. Plus, we all know Bill likes dangerous women. Remember his and Quinn’s steamy bedroom scene? And he was never around during any of Sheila’s reigns of terror, so he wouldn’t necessarily hate her like everyone else in Los Angeles.

Plus, Bill’s not above his own borderline psychotic breaks. He once plotted to kill Amber, threatened to kill Deacon and had Ridge thrown out of a helicopter in what, as far as Bill knew, would have been his death. He’s blackmailed, bribed and, like Sheila, has no love for the Forresters — would he really say no to her? Especially if he thought he could someone keep her chaos under control and use it to his advantage.

Then there’s Steffy’s family. What if Hope is Douglas’ mommy, not because she’s sharing custody of him in some bizarre legal arrangement, but because she and Thomas actually are married? The three of them are always tied together in Steffy’s coma because they’re almost always together when they visit her. Let’s say that after Steffy’s accident, Thomas turned himself around all on his own, earning Hope’s love and respect once more.

What happened to Liam? Obviously, he’s spent the last two years visiting Steffy, pining over her. His heart always wants what he can’t have! All that growth over the past couple years went out the window the second she entered her coma. After all, they have a child together. He’d have had to step in and be a full-time parent, wishing Steffy was back to join them.

Somehow Steffy would have to know about Deacon being back in town, but what if she knows because she’s heard his voice… as he’s come to visit with Taylor? Yup, they’d be together. Taylor would have returned to town the second Steffy fell into her coma. She, then, would have been around when Deacon got out of prison in 2021 and returned to town, so intent on becoming a better man that he sought professional help. Instead, he may have encouraged Taylor to cross a line or too while they were patient and doctor!

And, in the biggest, most incredible shocker of all… Brooke and Ridge would still be happily married without any problems at all! Neither Deacon, nor Taylor even made a dent in their love. Shocking, right? Brooke has been there for her husband the whole time as he’s dealt with his daughter’s coma for two years.

There’s so much potential to reset characters or shake them up in all kinds of new ways. Of course, that potential only grows as the theories get wilder. Because with one idea comes endless variations.

There’s the Thomas coma idea suggesting that he’s been unconscious since he had his brain injury. Would that eliminate the whole Hope mannequin thing too? Because we’re pretty sure all of us felt like we were lost in a fever dream watching that.

Then there’s the Liam coma theory. That really opens things up because take your pick on when you want that to start. That poor boy has suffered so many concussions we’re surprised he can still remember his name. Well, most of the time. There was that Adam and Eve moment.

One fan even suggested that the show has all been Phoebe’s coma and she’s waking after 13 years! Now that would be a twist. Though that reset might be a bit too extreme for most fans. (Not to mention the show.) With that said, it would be an opportunity to completely upend things. And the biggest thing to upend? Stephanie could still be alive!

What are your thoughts on this massive twist idea? Could Steffy be in a coma or someone else? What would your dream storylines be? The sky’s the limit on what Bold & Beautiful could do with this!

