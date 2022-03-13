Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

CBS soap actress marks a special anniversary and shares her happiness with the world.

The Bold and the Beautiful vet Jennifer Gareis (Donna) celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Bobby Ghassemieh on Monday, March 7. Along with a sweet photo of the couple, she shared that they had been married for “12 wonderful years” and have been friends for 20.

“You are my one great love my dear Bobby!” Gareis declared. “I love you googolplex!”

For those who don’t know what googolplex means, it’s said to be designated as the largest number named with a single word. However, that doesn’t make it the largest number. You figure the math! Anyway, it’s a cute reference all the same.

More: Hollywood sex symbol reveals botched soap audition

This past Valentine’s Day, she posted a beautiful photo and gave her hubby another shoutout, “Grateful for my loving hubby and our wonderful family who are by my side each and every day.”

And she also shared some adorable family shots to include their kids over the past holiday while “dreaming of a white Christmas.”

Back on March 10, 2010, Gareis had changed her relationship status on Facebook to married, which later led to the reveal that she and Ghassemieh had married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles followed by a honeymoon in Hawaii. The couple shares two children together, a son Gavin and a daughter Sophia.

View another photo of Gareis and Ghassemieh in our gallery below filled with other Bold & Beautiful stars and their real-life partners.