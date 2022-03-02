Bold & Beautiful Renewed — With a Twist: ‘I Never Would Have Imagined What Was in Store’
Sean Smith/CBS
Somewhere, Stephanie Forrester is smiling.
Is it too early to mix up a pitcher of martinis? As The Bold and the Beautiful approached its 35th anniversary, CBS announced on March 2 that it had renewed The Young and the Restless’ sister soap for not one but two years, through the 2023-24 broadcast season.
That the show would continue on is about as surprising a development as, say, one of our regularly scheduled “Bridge” breakups or Sheila checking off another box on her 2022 Scheme-a-Day calendar. But it’s still terrific news. “For 35 years, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of our No. 1 daytime lineup,” said the network’s senior VP of daytime, Margot Wain. “Congratulations to our talented cast and crew, as well as [headwriter/executive producer] Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success, and thank you to [the] dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled.”
For his part, Bell, whose parents William J. and Lee Phillip Bell created the soap, marveled that “35 years ago, I would have never imagined what was in store. Since our premiere in 1987, it’s been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us.
“We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS,” he added, “and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support.”
Over the course of its long and storied history, per the network, Bold & Beautiful has won 100 Daytime Emmys, aired 8,734 episodes, taped 393,750 pages of dialogue, staged 100 weddings (whether or not they all ended in “I dos”), had 23 babies born on screen, created 1,700 sets, and gone through 1,793 cans of hairspray and 415 tubes of lipstick.
What? No slap count?
What? No slap count?