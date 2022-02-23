Real-Life Bold & Beautiful Marrieds Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘I Really Wanted to Be a Boy Mom’
Howard Wise/JPI
The young family of three is growing by one.
We’d like to send a special congratulations out to The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and his wife and former castmate Kayla Ewell (ex-Steffy fill-in, ex- Caitlyn). The couple is expecting their second child together in August, as first report exclusively by People.
Ewell explained that she had already been a month and a half along when she and her hubby learned she was pregnant around last Thanksgiving — and the best part is, they are having a boy! “I really wanted to be a boy mom,” she shared. “I’m excited to meet him. It’ll be fun.”
Novlan and Ewell already have a little girl, Poppy, who was born on July 16, 2019, and the former daytime actress stated that their daughter wasn’t hiding her excitement about the impending arrival of her new baby brother. “She tells everyone on the street, even dogs on the street that she’s a big sister, and she’s really excited about it.”
Totally adorable!
What’s really going to be nice, as Ewell explained, will be bringing their son into the world in a “somewhat ‘normal’ way,” considering that Poppy was only six months old when the world fell into the pandemic. “We have a little bit more of a semblance of what life will be like,” Ewell shared. “So in a way, even though it’s our second baby, it’ll be our first time experiencing it in a somewhat ‘normal’ way. As normal as we are right now, which is not normal.”
And we can’t wait to see updates from the actress and Novlan throughout her pregnancy journey! While we all wait for what’s sure to be many precious photos to come, we invite our readers to view pictures of other soap stars and their real-life children in our gallery below.