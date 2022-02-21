David Pfiel/Bell-Phillip TV/CBS 2020

On February 20, the actor shared his loss.

Friends and castmates from The Bold and the Beautiful rallied around Tanner Novlan over the weekend after he disclosed on Instagram that his beloved grandmother had passed away. “Grandma Bea,” he wrote, was “the most patient teacher, best vegetable gardener and most amazing grandma I could ever ask for.

“I’ll miss you,” he added. Of that, there could be no doubt. The accompanying photo of Finn’s portrayer standing somberly next to Grandma Bea’s casket spoke volumes about the depth of his feelings for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanner Novlan (@tannernovlan_)

Upon seeing the post, Novlan’s co-stars reached out to offer their condolences and support. “Oh man,” sighed Scott Clifton (Liam). “Sorry for your loss, brother.” On-screen wife Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Katrina Bowden (Flo) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) seconded that emotion.

At least Novlan will have lots of drama to distract him back at work. Finn’s manipulative Mommie Dearest Sheila managed to successfully orchestrate not only a breakup between his father-in-law and his wife but a reunion between said father-in-law and his ex-wife — you know, Taylor, the one the madwoman once “killed.”

More: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s 2-year-old — his life in pictures

To put it mildly, Steffy is about as opposed to adding Sheila to her and Finn’s family album as any of the Forresters are to wearing last year’s fashions!

If, after reading this article, you need a little cheering up, perhaps the below photo gallery will do the trick. It’s a collection of portraits of the Bold & Beautiful cast set against a hella-classy gray background.