CBS screenshot

Shiela’s revenge scheme against Brooke plays better than she hoped.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of February 21 – 25, Brooke fears her marriage to Ridge could be over. Read about it, and watch the preview.

Brooke discovered Ridge and Deacon beating each other black and blue at Il Giardino. She rushed to stop the fight and check on Deacon, leaving Ridge stunned and feeling she made her choice.

By the week’s end, Thomas was making sure Brooke couldn’t get near his father, who naturally turned to Taylor. His ex advised him he deserves much better than Brooke. Of course, that led to Ridge telling her that he wanted to come home to her and the kids, if she’d have him, and the two sharing a passionate kiss.

In a preview of what’s to come, Ridge walks away from a tearful Brooke, as Sheila advises Taylor that Ridge is done with his ex and that leaves an opening for her.

After their passionate kiss, Taylor sits in bed and asks a clothed Ridge, “About last night, any regrets?” Did Ridge spend the night with Taylor in the same way Deacon and Brooke did? Or did they take things further?

More: Could Sheila’s scheme end her son’s marriage?

Brooke fearing she will lose Ridge to Taylor, cries out, “How am I not supposed to not be worried about the future of my marriage?” Meanwhile, Ridge takes off his wedding ring, which seems to indicate he may finally be done with Brooke for good this time.

Elsewhere, a vengeful Sheila says, “I warned you, Brooke, not to mess with my life!” However, we all know that Sheila’s schemes eventually come to an end. But will it be before or after more damage is done?

Be sure to read the Bold and Beautiful spoilers to find what Deacon’s next move could be after talking to Sheila. Then before you go, check out a gallery of the 10 times Taylor should’ve realized Ridge isn’t all that into her.

Videos: CBS/YouTube