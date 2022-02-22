Howard Wise/JPI (2), Fox

A whole lot has changed since the model left town.

When Bold & Beautiful alum Kiara Barnes dropped a couple of gorgeous pics from her trailer on the Puerto Rico set of Fantasy Island, it hit us all over again: Now is really the time that Zoe should return to L.A., what with sister Paris macking on her ex, Carter, and mom Grace pushing the younger Buckingham sib at the model’s former lust interest, Zende.

The family dynamics alone would fuel storyline for months! As Cassandra Creech, who plays Grace, recently told Soaps.com, her character “might in some ways feel as if she let Zoe down by not being there while she was going through things with Carter. That’s one reason she’s being so protective of Paris where he is concerned.

“But,” she hastened to add, “she would not make that mistake again!”

Since Barnes’ primetime series was renewed for Season 2 and, as her BTS snaps indicate, she just returned to work, Zoe would have to be recast. Luckily, there’s no shortage of talented actresses who could put their own spin on the role. Get someone as charismatic as Barnes in there, and let the fur fly as Zoe reels from the shock of discovering that both the guy she loved and the guy she wanted… are now head over heels for her kid sister!

What do you think, Bold & Beautiful fans? Shouldn't the show use Zoe like a match and throw her on this potentially fiery storyline?