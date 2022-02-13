Bold & Beautiful Preview: Brooke Vows to Never Give Up on Ridge — Even as Steffy and Thomas Try To Keep Her Away From Him
CBS screenshot
Steffy hopes Ridge has finally seen the light.
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of February 14 – 18, Steffy and Thomas try to protect their father from their stepmother. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
After Taylor learned from her children that Brooke was unfaithful with Deacon, Ridge’s ex decided Brooke was back to her old pattern of lying and Ridge should know. Meanwhile, Brooke decided to come clean with Ridge herself, but before she could, she got an earful from Steffy. Steffy warned Brooke she was finally going to get what was coming to her.
At the same time, Taylor met with and told Ridge everything she knew about Brooke and Deacon’s New Year’s Eve. He refused to believe Brooke would betray him, but later upon questioning his wife, she admitted everything. In tears, she confessed she doesn’t know why she keeps sabotaging their marriage, but she does. Even knowing what she did, Ridge still professed that Brooke was the love of his life! Ridge walked out for air, and would up locating and sucker-punching Deacon.
After what’s sure to be a fight for the books, Brooke finds a bloodied up Ridge. She cries in the preview that she made an awful mistake and never meant to hurt him. Ridge, however, can’t get past the fact that Deacon slept in his bed.
With the truth out there, Steffy hopes her father finally sees Brooke for who she truly is, and Thomas makes moves to keep Brooke away from his father for the time being. Even though Steffy and Thomas are sure to do their best to reunite their parents, Brooke vows she’ll never give up on Ridge.
Do you think Ridge can forgive Brooke’s latest act of betrayal? Would you rather see him with Taylor? Or is it time for Ridge to move on from both women?
Videos: CBS/YouTube