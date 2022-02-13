Bold & Beautiful Emmy Winner Has a Close Shave With a Rude ‘Fan’: ‘It’s Not Yours or Anyone Else’s Place to Tell People What You Don’t Like About Them’
Jacob Young’s advice: “Grow up.”
Credit where it’s due: Jacob Young tried to turn the other scruffy cheek when a fan advised him to shave. And Manifest’s Josh Dallas. And singer Josh Turner, too.
Definitely not a facial-hair enthusiast!
Eventually, Young, most recently Rick Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, was compelled to respond. “Yes,” he tweeted, “a grown-ass man with a grown-ass beard.”
Was it really such a big deal that the fan or anyone had to take issue with it? Didn’t seem like it, right? “One day,” Young continued, “maybe in the not-so-distant future, you’ll understand that it’s not yours or anyone else’s place to tell people what you don’t like about them.
“Especially,” he added, “something physical. Grow up.”
Yes, a grown ass man with a grown ass beard. One day maybe in the not so distant future you’ll understand that it’s not yours or anyone else’s place to tell people what you don’t like about them. Especially something physical. Grow up.
— Jacob W. Young (@Jacob_W_Young) February 11, 2022
Young, you surely recall, started out in daytime as a fresh-faced teenage dream. Especially in his early days on Bold & Beautiful, he rocked a look that was a like a Tiger Beat cover come to life.
However, the daytime grad has been rocking a lush beard for some time, since he was cast in the current (and final) season of AMC’s zombie drama The Walking Dead as an ill-fated Reaper named Deaver.
The alum of All My Children (as JR Chandler) and General Hospital (as Lucky Spencer) has already been killed off the series. But at least his baddy got a memorable sendoff. You can watch him go head to head with Whiskey Cavalier’s Lauren Cohan below (before Seth Gilliam’s Father Gabriel takes away his last prayer of surviving the kerfuffle).
While you’re here, check out the below photos of more soap stars who have altered their appearance over the years. Just don’t, you know, split hairs about it.
