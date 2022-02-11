Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Has Her Hands Full of Cuteness in Sweetly Serene Baby-Bump Photos

In the meantime, though Wood’s character wasn’t included, due to the big fan followings no matter who Steffy is paired with, take a look at our gallery below filled with photos of 30 couples the soaps tried to insist were super — but were anything but.

For those who weren’t aware, back in November, Wood announced the news that she and husband Elan Ruspoli were expecting their third child together, and earlier last month she shared a photo wearing a purple dress and holding some pink balloons. Though the CBS fave didn’t confirm if the post had anything to do with a gender reveal, fans quickly wondered if it meant she was having a girl.

Prior to that, Wood posted a gorgeous photo on a boat wearing a blue dress and showed off her baby bump that was captioned, “Bumpin’ on a boat.”

Her Bold & Beautiful castmates jumped into the comments with their reactions, including Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), who showered her with heart emojis, as Courtney Hope, who crossed her character Sally over to sister soap The Young and the Restless , expressed, “These are beautiful.”

In the first photo, Wood shared a beautiful moment with her two boys. While holding her youngest, Lenix, his older brother, Rise, wrapped his arms around mom’s legs as his head rested on her baby bump. In the second shot, she’s holding her youngest furbaby as her oldest sits with a protective pose at her feet.

Fans who frequent the Instagram page of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) are always treated with various photos of the actress’ family and pets — and her latest post contained a little of both.

