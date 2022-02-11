Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Has Her Hands Full of Cuteness in Sweetly Serene Baby-Bump Photos
Gilles Toucas/CBS
Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress is a proud mama to her boys and furbabies.
Fans who frequent the Instagram page of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) are always treated with various photos of the actress’ family and pets — and her latest post contained a little of both.
In the first photo, Wood shared a beautiful moment with her two boys. While holding her youngest, Lenix, his older brother, Rise, wrapped his arms around mom’s legs as his head rested on her baby bump. In the second shot, she’s holding her youngest furbaby as her oldest sits with a protective pose at her feet.
Her Bold & Beautiful castmates jumped into the comments with their reactions, including Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), who showered her with heart emojis, as Courtney Hope, who crossed her character Sally over to sister soap The Young and the Restless, expressed, “These are beautiful.”
Prior to that, Wood posted a gorgeous photo on a boat wearing a blue dress and showed off her baby bump that was captioned, “Bumpin’ on a boat.”
For those who weren’t aware, back in November, Wood announced the news that she and husband Elan Ruspoli were expecting their third child together, and earlier last month she shared a photo wearing a purple dress and holding some pink balloons. Though the CBS fave didn’t confirm if the post had anything to do with a gender reveal, fans quickly wondered if it meant she was having a girl.
We’ll have to stay tuned to find out for sure!
