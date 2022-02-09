Gilles Toucas/CBS

‘Brooke’s’ boots were made for walking in new behind-the-scenes reel.

Bold & Beautiful is about to experience a significant change as we learned from a recent post shared on Instagram by one of the soaps’ stars, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke). The beauty proudly put out her first reel on the social media platform, set to Stay by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, which gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at what’s happening in B&B’s corner of CBS studios.

While Lang’s alter-ego Brooke is going through the wringer after falling off the wagon and spending the night with her ex-husband (not to mention kissing him!), the soap vet looked as fresh and vivacious as could be in her reel, in which she was strutting the, erm, brown-striped carpet at work.

More: The twist that would shock Brooke *and* Taylor

Lang shared new photos that were taken of her in a gorgeous baby pink dress and knee high white boots, gave props to her glam team, who are also seen in the reel, and explained, “This is a photo shoot I did today to add a few pictures to opening titles on Bold & Beautiful.” Hit the arrow on the Instagram post below to watch the clip.

Two of Lang’s former Bold & Beautiful co-workers, Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget) and Courtney Hope (Sally), were on hand in the comment section to admire the stunning actress’ look, with Finnigan exclaiming, “Oooh you in that gorgeous dress!!”

More: B&B producer warns of big changes

It’s exciting to think we’ll be seeing some new looks in the opening title sequence soon on the soap soon — keep tuning in so as not to miss its debut!

What do you think is ahead for Brooke on Bold & Beautiful? Share your thoughts in the comment section, and don’t miss our gallery of Brooke’s life and loves below.