What if the dressmaker does the last thing anyone expects?

We all know where Bold & Beautiful is going with Deacongate, right? Ridge is going to huff and puff about Brooke’s “betrayal” all the way back into Taylor’s open arms. But what if the show actually is setting us up for a surprise?

It could happen!

Imagine if Ridge, more disillusioned with Brooke than he has any right to be, went storming out into the night. He feels like his marriage is over. (Just go with it, people.) He flashes back to Taylor, always there for him, ready and willing to offer comfort and unconditional love. But also remembers how often he’s hurt her. “How could I do that to her,” he mutters, “time after time after time?

“I can’t do that again,” he adds.

However, as we arrive at the Friday cliffhanger, he’s knocking on Taylor’s door. At first, there’s no answer. “I know I probably shouldn’t be here,” he says. “I just… I didn’t know where else to turn.”

Finally, he hears the lock turn and the door open, and standing before him isn’t Taylor after all but — dun-dun-DUNNN! — Shauna.

Think about it!

It would make perfect sense. Before Shauna got swept up in Quinn’s harebrained scheme, she and Ridge had gotten along great — no pretense, no expectations. And even as far back as last summer, Denise Richards was predicting another go-‘round for the onetime couple. “I don’t think Shauna is entirely done with Ridge,” she told Soaps.com. “And the way things wrapped up so quickly, I can’t help but think Ridge probably has some unresolved feelings, too.”

What do you think? Wouldn’t you love to see the looks on Brooke and Taylor’s faces if Ridge wound up involved with neither of them but Shauna? On your way to the comments, stop off at our photo gallery celebrating Black History Month with a tribute to some of daytime’s most prominent African-American characters.