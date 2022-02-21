His Life in Pictures: Celebrate the Birthday of Bold & Beautiful Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Second Child With a Look Back at His Earliest Adventures
Howard Wise/JPI
He’s enjoyed a whole lotta love and laughter in his first two years.
On February 21, 2021, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s life was forever changed. That, you see, was the day that the Bold & Beautiful star and husband Elan Ruspoli met son Rise’s baby brother, Lenix. Ever since, it’s been one discovery after another for the precious tyke, who’ll soon have a younger sibling of his own. (Steffy’s portrayer is due in spring of 2022.) Before the family grows, though, let’s celebrate Lenix’s birthday with a photo-filled look back at his exciting first 12 months.
Welcome to the World
Wood welcomed Lenix to the world with a simple post — and a simply stunning, intimate photo — two days after he made his “debut.”
View this post on Instagram
We Are Family
Only a month later, Lenix attended his first party — one celebrating the second birthday of big brother Rise, clearly the “leader of the pack.”
View this post on Instagram
Toe-tally Adorable
As faithful pitbull Ja’mie kept an eye on the tag team, Rise taught Lenix one of the most important lessons a baby can learn: “This lil’ piggy went to the market,” Mom captioned the photo.
View this post on Instagram
The Gang’s All Here
Lenix was just shy of six months old when Wood shared a couple of pics of their festive “fam bam grounding sesh.”
View this post on Instagram
Woof With a View
As Christmas 2021 neared, Lenix showed the newest addition to his household the best place to make a literal splash. Something tells us they’ve both done a lot of that!
View this post on Instagram
Life’s a Beach
To remind us to stop and take a breath now and then, Wood shared an impossibly peaceful video of Lenix and Rise chilling in the sun. Would that we could all find a moment that perfect and tranquil.
View this post on Instagram
