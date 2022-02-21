steffy Jacqueline MacInnes Wood"The Bold and the Beautiful" SetCBS Television CityLos Angeles, Ca.05/20/21© Howard Wise/jpistudios.com310-657-9661

He’s enjoyed a whole lotta love and laughter in his first two years.

On February 21, 2021, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s life was forever changed. That, you see, was the day that the Bold & Beautiful star and husband Elan Ruspoli met son Rise’s baby brother, Lenix. Ever since, it’s been one discovery after another for the precious tyke, who’ll soon have a younger sibling of his own. (Steffy’s portrayer is due in spring of 2022.) Before the family grows, though, let’s celebrate Lenix’s birthday with a photo-filled look back at his exciting first 12 months.

Welcome to the World

Wood welcomed Lenix to the world with a simple post — and a simply stunning, intimate photo — two days after he made his “debut.”

We Are Family

Only a month later, Lenix attended his first party — one celebrating the second birthday of big brother Rise, clearly the “leader of the pack.”

Toe-tally Adorable

As faithful pitbull Ja’mie kept an eye on the tag team, Rise taught Lenix one of the most important lessons a baby can learn: “This lil’ piggy went to the market,” Mom captioned the photo.

The Gang’s All Here

Lenix was just shy of six months old when Wood shared a couple of pics of their festive “fam bam grounding sesh.”

Woof With a View

As Christmas 2021 neared, Lenix showed the newest addition to his household the best place to make a literal splash. Something tells us they’ve both done a lot of that!

Life’s a Beach

To remind us to stop and take a breath now and then, Wood shared an impossibly peaceful video of Lenix and Rise chilling in the sun. Would that we could all find a moment that perfect and tranquil.


