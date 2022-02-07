Sean Smith/JPI

It’s a blast from the past — in the present.

Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.

“I ran into these girls at the gym yesterday,” Lang wrote of her former castmates. “Miss you both!

“We must get together soon,” she added.

OK, we guess it isn’t so shocking that three actresses would bump into one another getting their sweat on. But three Bold & Beautiful actresses… at once? That’s pretty wild.

On screen, Lang’s been getting an emotional workout lately as Brooke’s life has begun to spiral out of control in the wake of her drunken kiss with ex-lover Santa… er, Deacon. Godfrey, you may have heard, recently reprised her Days of Our Lives role of Sarah (and also gets to play other characters when they don that magical voice- and even height-altering Sarah mask). Matula, whose sitcom LA to Vegas we still miss, thank you very much, continues to make her way in primetime with appearances on Leverage: Redemption and Impeachment: American Crime Story.

