Bold & Beautiful’s Darin Brooks Marvels at ‘Rock Star’ Wife Kelly Kruger as They Welcome a Second Daughter: ‘Now I’m Severely Outnumbered’
Howard Wise/JPI
Just days after asking followers to guess the due date… she’s here!
We may not be seeing much of Darin Brooks’ Wyatt Spencer on Bold & Beautiful these days, but he’s a hot commodity at home, where the proud papa has just added to his beautiful family with wife Kelly Kruger (Eva the publicist; Mackenzie Browning, Young & Restless).
The happy dad of daughter, Everleigh, who helped pick her new baby sister’s name, took to Instagram to share the news, along with a precious photo, and exclaimed, “Welcome into the world baby #2, our lil: Gemma Wynter Brooks!!” Of his wife, Brooks marveled, “Thank you to Kelly Kruger, the rockstar, for letting me have another one with you (so glad this one takes after you too),” and went on to joke, “Now I’m severely outnumbered.”
Kruger, who jumped into her husband’s comments to let him know he was making her cry with his sentiments, also took to her social media to share the happy news of their newborn‘s arrival, just a day after posting a photo of her considerable baby bump and asking followers to guess when the bundle was due.
In the newest post, Kruger revealed, “She came past her due date after I told her I was cutting off all power and electricity,” and explained that “Everleigh helped pick her name and is already the best big sister!”
According to People’s coverage, Baby Gemma weighed 9 lbs, 13 oz. and measured 21 inches at birth, which may explain the portion of Kruger’s caption directed at Brooks, which read, “I love you more than I could ever put into words Darin Brooks, and I’d have 10 more of these with you. Just please make them a little smaller next time OK?”
Numerous soap opera stars were on hand in the comments to congratulate the happy parents, including Bold & Beautiful’s Ashley Jones (Bridget), Lawrence Saint Victor (Carter), Jeremy Ray Valdez (Detective Alex Sanchez), and Days of Our Lives alums Molly Burnett (Melanie Jonas) and Chrishell Stause (Jordan Ridgeway).
Soaps.com congratulates Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger on their adorable new arrival!
