Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Shares His Wish to Reunite Deacon With the Characters Who Made Him the Mess That He Is

Playing against him would be One Life to Live‘s Slezak, an actress who demonstrated time and time again over the years with Viki and all her alters that she could play everything from innocent to downright evil. Where couldn’t she take Deacon’s mom?

Bogazianos’ Benny Sago over on All My Children was a good guy… but the actor’s played (allegedly) horrible characters before. Young & Restless‘ Al Fenton, for instance, was a convicted child molester — though he always insisted to Cassie’s biological mom, Alice, that he was innocent! He could be perfect to play the creep who made Deacon who he is today.

As for Gabet, she could bring an interesting angle to Deacon’s mom. Dorian’s mentally unstable sister, Melinda, on One Life to Live, got up to her share of trouble — including attempted murder. Maybe the former Mrs. Sharpe had to be institutionalized for years, forcing Deacon to grow up alone with his abusive dad.

Wait, Willey? All My Children‘s Jackson was way too to play someone like Daryl! True enough, but before visiting Pine Valley, the actor also played (and buried) mobster Joe Novak over on Ryan’s Hope. Trust us, he has what it takes to go dark. Especially if he keeps that Wild Bill Hickock facial hair.

Before becoming One Life to Live‘s wacky Roxy, Kristen played Deliah Ryan over on Ryan’s Hope. Deliah shared a chaotic romance with Frank (“chaotic” is pretty much how she did everything), so she’d be the perfect match to add some volatility to Deacon’s parents as we learned why she’s been MIA for so long.

Daniel Hugh Kelly played golden boy Senator Frank Ryan on Ryan’s Hope, but the actor has already proved his chops as a complete nightmare of a father as Noah’s psycho dad, Col. Mayer over on As the World Turns. He could definitely give Daryl some menace.

Strasser’s wealthy Dorian over on One Life to Live was never really a villain… but she could be a bit haughty and self-absorbed. Maybe Deacon’s mom ran off to live the fabulous life and knowingly abandoned the poor kid to suffer at his dad’s hands. That could spawn a lot of trust issues.

We don’t even know Deacon’s mom’s name, so she’s a blank slate waiting to be cast, but if Daryl’s going to be coming back enough for us to get to know him for real this time, it seems like the perfect opportunity to cast a soap vet in the role.

That, however, was over 20 years ago. And as Deacon has honestly been trying to be a better person and a better parent to Hope, this really does seem to be the perfect time to bring in his parents — both of them.

Clearly, something went wrong with Deacon, and most problems begin with the parents. Deacon’s dad, Daryl, was an abusive creep who beat Deacon as a child. We met him very, very briefly back in 2001, when he was played in a handful of episodes by Richard King. He even beat a grown Deacon when he went back to visit. That incident made Deacon want to be a better man and father to his own son, “Eric aka Little D.”

As far as Little D goes, that’s a story we could get behind. In fact, we already did! We sketched out exactly how connecting with his boy seems like the perfect way to give Deacon a truly redemptive arc as he tried to become a better man for his son. In fact, that’s a path that Deacon began walking down years ago when he reconnected with his own father, Daryl Sharpe.

Great question. I would love to see Deacon discover who is parents are and reconnect with his son Eric aka Little D. As far as my wife goes, I’m the lucky one. https://t.co/x0I8BaygNi

But perhaps if we got to the root of his problems, it’s doable. And that’s something that could happen if Sean Kanan has his say. When one fan asked him on Twitter what he’d like to see for Deacon’s future, the actor came ready with an idea rife with dramatic potential.

But can it last? Maybe… but it’s doubtful. Deacon’s conniving misbehavior was ingrained in him years — and even decades — before he ever laid eyes on the Forresters, the Logans or anyone else in Los Angeles. That’s not easy to shake.

A strange thing has been happening on The Bold and the Beautiful lately — Deacon has (mostly) been behaving! Yeah, he’s chasing Brooke pretty aggressively, despite the fact that’s she’s still very married, and yes he kissed her on New Year’s Eve, but compared to the Deacon of old, he’s being a true gentleman.

1 / 15 <p>… so don’t you go buying what this picture is selling. <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> told us everything that we needed to know about Deacon Sharpe when it introduced the cad in 2000: Rather than step up and be a father to Little Eric, his son with Amber Moore’s late cousin Becky, he incited a bidding war over the child between the Forresters and the Spectras.</p>

2 / 15 <p>Deacon was so put out when Amber chose Rick Forrester over him — we know; <em>imagine</em> her picking the rich, decent guy over the money-grubbing ne’er-do-well! — that the scoundrel whisked off a smitten Bridget Forrester for a quickie wedding in Las Vegas, then took the young woman’s virginity while her family listened in over the phone. <em>While. They. Listened.</em></p>

3 / 15 <p>Horrified at Bridget’s pick for a starter husband, mom Brooke took it upon herself to try to convince Deacon to divorce her. But once she got a gander at the bad boy’s abs, their intense conversation devolved into pillow talk, after which the discount Casanova agreed not to tell the world that she was having her son-in-law’s baby — hi, Hope! — for a price, of course.</p>

4 / 15 <p>In 2003, Deacon appeared to be turning his life around. Not only did he kick the bottle for the sake of his and Brooke’s daughter, Hope, he fell in love with fellow alcoholic Macy Alexander. Alas, his new beginning had the unhappiest of endings. After he helped Macy relaunch her singing career, she was <em>Phantom of the Opera</em>’d to death by a falling chandelier on the night of her big comeback.</p>

5 / 15 <p>Following Macy’s untimely demise, Deacon pretty much went through lovers the way we do potato chips. First, he carried on with Massimo Marone’s wife Jackie behind the tycoon’s back. And yes, it had to be behind his back; Mojo wasn’t always so accommodating as to cover his eyes like this. Next, the libidinous louse crossed over to <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, where he…</p>

6 / 15 <p>It didn’t much matter to Deacon that old flame Amber had fallen in love with Daniel Romalotti. The rat fink wanted to make her his bride, and that was that. So he blackmailed her into an “altared” state and hoped that she’d grow fonder of him over time. Spoiler alert: She did not, as he could have predicted if only he’d gazed even in passing at her expression. Mind you, Deacon was <em>still</em> just getting warmed up.</p>

7 / 15 <p>Though Phyllis Summers was no fan of the himbo’s — see illustration — she also wasn’t <em>totally</em> immune to his charms. So one fateful evening, while on the outs with significant other Nick Newman, she shagged Deacon in a back alley. (Don’t judge; she didn’t own a hotel at the time.)</p>

8 / 15 <p>One fateful evening, while on the outs with significant other <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Nick Newman</span> J.T. Hellstrom, <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Phyllis Summers</span> Victoria Newman shagged Deacon. Hey, at least it wasn’t in a back alley.</p>

9 / 15 <p>Victoria was ashamed enough to have done the nasty with lowlife Deacon. But to make matters worse, he also got mixed up with her mother, fellow tippler Nikki Newman. And by “mixed up with,” we mean that he blackmailed her into marriage, which is kinda the only thing he likes better than seducing women who are upset with their husbands and/or boyfriends.</p>

10 / 15 <p>Nikki wasn’t paroled from her unholy union with Deacon until it was revealed that Victoria hadn’t offed her sometime stepmother, Diane Jenkins, Mom had, but it had been in self-defense. Except that no, Nikki hadn’t done it, either, it had been Paul Williams’ off-her-rocker sister, Patty. Or so we think. Honestly, by the time this plot was done twisting, we were so over it, Mr. Kitty could’ve done it for all we cared!</p>

11 / 15 <p>After Deacon was sentenced to serve prison time — pick a crime, any crime, he committed it — Bill Spencer handed him a Get Out of Jail Free card in exchange for his help derailing Hope’s Italian wedding to the zillionaire’s son, Liam. As if anything was going to keep those two apart for long! (You probably don’t need us to tell you that that’s Kim Matula as Hope above… but it is.)</p>

12 / 15 <p>For a brief, strange time, Deacon found himself at the center of a love/hate triangle with Brooke and Quinn Fuller, neither of whom could usually decide whether they liked or loathed him. In the end, Quinn won — if you could call it a victory — when she and Deacon tied the knot. For less time than it takes us to binge a season of <em>The Great British Baking Show</em>, but still. When he returned to L.A. after visiting Hope in Europe, he discovered his estranged wife…</p>

13 / 15 <p>Sure, Deacon wanted an annulment from Quinn. But it was nonetheless a shock and a half for him to find her shacked up with an amnesiac Liam (who actually bought that their names were Adam and Eve, the poor thing). Desperate to keep Deacon from upsetting her happy home — no matter how fictional it was! — Quinn went so far as to push him off a cliff. “Consider that a divorce,” she somehow refrained from quipping in her best Arnold Schwarzenegger voice.</p>

14 / 15 <p>… Deacon returned yet again, only to be told, “Go to jail, do not pass GO, do not collect $200!” for using his would-be widow for target practice. It was as if he was biologically incapable of being the kind of father that Hope truly deserved (and so often had needed).</p>