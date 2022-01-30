Howard Wise/JPI

Is Brooke and Ridge’s marriage headed for another break-up?

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of January 31 – February 4, Thomas and Steffy could finally have the means to reunite their family. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

After confronting her mother about Douglas’ tale of Brooke kissing Santa, Brooke opened up to Hope about what really transpired on New Year’s Eve. Brooke cried that if Ridge ever learned the truth then her marriage would be over. Hope had to tell the truth to Liam and warned her mother that eventually, Douglas could go singing his story to Steffy, Thomas, or Ridge.

Steffy and Thomas meanwhile, continued to relish the idea of their father finally dumping Brooke and reuniting with their mother Taylor. And when the trio was alone with Douglas, the boy spilled the tea about seeing Brooke kissing Santa! Before he could say too much, Hope managed to get the toddler out of the situation. Of course, that only fueled Steffy’s speculation that Hope was protecting her mother.

In a preview for this week, Ridge once again warns Deacon to stay away from his wife and continues to promise Brooke that nothing could ever come between them. However after Douglas finally opened up to Thomas about the truth, he runs straight to his sister to let her know it was Deacon that Brooke kissed on New Year’s Eve. Steffy fumes that Brooke and Deacon played their dad for a fool, and this information could change everything.

Do you think Ridge will forgive Brooke? Or are you team Steff and Thomas and want to see Brooke and Taylor back together? Let us know in the comments!

Finally, be sure to read the Bold and Beautiful spoilers to find out what Hope is forced to do regarding her mother.

