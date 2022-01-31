Howard Wise/JPI (6)

WTH is coming down the pike?!?

Bold & Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk knows better than to spill the beans about future plot twists. But at the tail end of a recent edition of Bold Live, he nevertheless managed to say a whole lot while still revealing very little.

“I’m not allowed to talk about storyline,” he began, “but let me just say, in about two months’ time, The Bold and the Beautiful will never be the same.

“That’s all I can say,” he added as you could all but hear the audience thinking, “Aw, c’mon! Are you sure that’s all you can say?”

What’s coming isn’t just shocking, isn’t just momentous, it’s apparently game-changing. As Kasprzyk put it, “There’s something really big that’s going to be happening, and… I wish I could tell you, but I can’t tell you. But when it does happen, we’re going to have a lot to talk about. I may have to have a special Bold Live just to catch up.”

Elsewhere on social media, Krista Allen may have been chiming in about the same seismic shift. “So… I watch the Bold & Beautiful story unfold as scripts come in, just like y’all do when you watch the air shows,” she explained, “and I just read the latest script, and …. OMG! Y’all are going to go nuts!

“[The] writers,” she continued, “are brilliantly dishing out some gold!”

