CBS screenshot

Ridge thinks he knows everything that happened with Brooke on New Year’s Eve.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of January 24 – 28, what Douglas knows could spell the end of Ridge and Brooke. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Douglas continued to insist he was his grandmother kissing Santa Claus on New Year’s Eve, and he wasn’t talking about the Christmas song. Hope and Liam realized the boy did see Brooke kissing someone, so Hope confronted Brooke. Hope’s mother admitted that Deacon returned after everyone had left to retrieve his forgotten phone, and that’s when she opened the vodka.

Ashamed, Brooke revealed that she and Deacon did kiss. She even confessed that Deacon put her to bed and fell asleep on top of the covers, and both were fully dressed. However, she still doesn’t understand how she could have put her marriage at risk like that, and why she was so temped to drink.

Next week, Liam is let in on the truth about Deacon and Brooke, and that Douglas saw him in the Santa hat kissing Hope’s mother. Liam ponders what would happen if Ridge ever learned the truth about that night. Brooke is positive it would mean the end of her marriage.

Of course, Ridge insists to the guilt-ridden Brooke that he knows everything that happened on New Year’s, every single detail, and none of it is unforgivable. Unfortunately, the details he knows are the ones Brooke provided him. However, he could learn a lot more when he finally questions Douglas about what he saw.

Do you think Douglas will tell Ridge about Brooke kissing Santa, or will he keep the secret? And seeing that she still clearly is hung up on Ridge, should Taylor team up with Sheila to break up Brooke and Ridge?

Finally, be sure to read the Bold and Beautiful spoilers to find out what Liam tries to get Hope to open up about. And before you go, as Sheila continues her plan to blow up Brooke’s life, check out Bold & Beautiful’s greatest rivalries in the gallery below.

Videos: CBS/YouTube