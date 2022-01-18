CBS

Call us crazy, but his pursuit of Brooke makes no sense.

Look, we here at Soaps.com love love. But the way that The Bold and the Beautiful is writing Deacon’s renewed affection for Brooke might just deserve a nomination for Biggest Head-Scratcher of All Time.

It’s not that we don’t believe that Hope’s daddy wants her mommy. Especially the way that Sean Kanan plays his character’s yearning, we totally buy it. But how screwy does Deacon have to be to think that he has a shot with her?

The guy’s an ex-con who’s upended Brooke’s life on more than one occasion. He’s broke. His only friend is L.A.’s premier poster gal for mental instability and homicidal tendencies. Yes, he’s handsome. Yes, he’s charming. Yes, he’s great in the sack (or so we’re led to believe). But in what world would a married millionaire like Brooke dump her rich, occasionally devoted husband for Deacon?

It is, in a word, silly.

That’s not to say that the actors don’t sell it, that there aren’t moments when we almost want it to happen, too. However, it would be nice if the show made it make sense. If Deacon really wants Brooke back, why hasn’t he taken steps to turn himself into the kind of man he must know in his heart of hearts she deserves? Instead of doing shots with his fellow alcoholic, he could’ve been…

Well, anything else, for starters. But he could’ve been working his way up to manager at Il Giardino. (Free breadsticks would be quite an enticement.) He could’ve been figuring out ways to help fellow ex-cons start over and stay on the straight and narrow. He could’ve been…

Eh, you know what? It would still be nutty of Deacon to dream of a future with Brooke. Then again, there was a time when we might’ve said the same thing about a cater waiter like Brooke imagining herself as Mrs. Ridge Forrester, and look how that turned out.

What do you think? Is it silly for Deacon to be pursuing Brooke with such zealousness after all these years? Or do you believe that his love can conquer all, even logic? On your way to the comments, stop off at the below photo gallery to revisit some of the past stunts he’s attempted — and, in many a case, pulled off.