Daytime fave heads to primetime in a chilling LMN premiere.

We have exciting news to share for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sean Kanan (Deacon). The CBS soap vet will be turning up in a new LMN (Lifetime Movie Network) premiere this weekend. On Friday, January 21, at 8pm, Kanan will appear in the role of Earl in Killer Ambition alongside Jonathan Stoddard (The Young and the Restless, young John), Tahnee Harrison, Carrie Schroeder and Monique Parent.

So, what does this killer storyline entail? When a successful businesswoman joins an exclusive entrepreneur society for women, she finds herself at the center of various suspicious attacks. And the events alone cause her to question everyone in her life — as well as their intentions. Get your first look at the preview below.

Though there are no details surrounding Kanan’s character, his daytime persona currently has his hands full, what with trying to keep on the straight and narrow in order to stay in his daughter’s good graces while hiding the fact that he not only boozed it up with her mother on New Year’s Eve, but he kissed her too (twice!) — and he’s still in love with Brooke!

Whew… it’s safe to say heads are going to spin when the truth is finally revealed. It’s no surprise that trouble always seems to follow Deacon but as long as he sticks around Los Angeles we’re here for every bit of it.

