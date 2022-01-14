Howard Wise/JPI

The Bold & Beautiful star’s eye-popping new photo created a *lot* of buzz with followers and co-stars.

Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) has been heating up her Instagram timeline this week with breathtakingly gorgeous – and colorful – photos that have garnered mucho attention from not only followers, but her co-stars!

Wood first posed in a sexy green number so eye-popping that it had Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) breaking out the expletives! She gushed, “Wow! I friggin love this photo!!” Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) also weighed in and mused, “I don’t think there is such a thing as too hot! You are smokin girlfriend!”

The stunning mom of two boys, Wood announced her third pregnancy in November, and her most recent social media entry certainly got some buzz going about the possible sex of her next baby.

The Bold & Beautiful star posed in a smashing royal purple and silver shimmer dress belted at the waist with a rhinestone belt with a bow that had co-star and onscreen husband Tanner Novlan (Finn) flirting, “Oh hey, Steffy,” with a winking face emoji in the comments.

But it was the accompanying accessories that had her followers talking, and we don’t mean her earrings. No, Wood was photographed against a backdrop of pink balloons, which prompted fans to speculate that she might just be having a girl this time around.

We, too, have to wonder if Rise and Lenix be getting a little baby sister in the not-so-distant future! Do you think the balloons are significant or just a backdrop? Drop your remarks in the comment section after browsing photos of Jacqueline Wood’s hottest red carpet looks in the gallery below.