Howard Wise/JPI (3)

Could he, like Thomas before him, be suffering from the effects of a brain tumor?

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but… we’re mystified by the way that The Bold and the Beautiful is writing and rewriting one of its characters. In the hot seat this time around? Zende.

When Kristen and Tony’s son was reintroduced to the canvas as an adult in 2015, he was, in a word, a player. Yeah, yeah, he dearly loved Nicole — but not enough to remain true to her during her pregnancy with sister Maya’s daughter. He slept with Nicole’s half sister, Sasha!

By the time Delon de Metz took over for Rome Flynn (above), Zende’s marriage to Nicole was kaput — for reasons still unknown; did he just get bored? — and the character was once again both single and ready to mingle. Though he paid lip service to feeling bad about macking on buddy Carter’s girl, Zende nonetheless had eye sex with Zoe any chance he got.

More: Bold and Beautiful star shares how she coped with grief

So the Casanova’s sudden determination to make Paris his second wife rings… well, not just hollow, silly. First of all, what hot, rich, libidinous twentysomething wants to play house instead of the field? Second of all, why Paris? Aside from her obvious beauty, what does she have going for her aside from the fact that everyone says the sun rises and sets on her?

Zende, it occurs to us, is suffering from the same condition as his would-be fiancée: plot-point-itis. Remember how one day, all Paris wanted was to tie the knot and have a happy family like Steffy and Finn’s, and the next, she wanted to star in her own version of Sex and the City of L.A.? It was sudden, it was jarring, and it made no sense.

More: A wild idea to bring back Bold & Beautiful’s Zoe

Now, Zende is suffering from the same affliction. His case might even be more acute. The two-timer who made no bones about wanting to steal Carter’s significant other, then courted Paris in a manner befitting someone twice (three times?) his age before pumping the brakes on their relationship… now is pursuing marriage with a zeal we’d expect him to save for the lone hottie in the club at last call.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: We just. Don’t. Get. It. The show can’t deliberately be writing Zende erratically, right? So what gives? Is it a brain tumor? Is he merely mercurial? Does he give up coffee and then go back to double espressos now and then? What?

And what say you? Are you as mystified by the shifts in Zende’s personality as we are? On your way to the comments, stop off at the below photo gallery, which asks no questions of our Bold & Beautiful faves, it just shines a spotlight on them in some especially stylish clothes.