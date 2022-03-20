Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

The daytime vet (and tough cookie) confided, “You don’t know what it’s like to be a mother of 3 until you have 3 sick babies!”.

Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless alum Adrienne Frantz (Amber Moore) gave birth to her third child with husband Scott Bailey (Sandy Foster, Guiding Light) and shared the happy news on social media.

Frantz, who suffered complications after the birth of her second child, son Lion, unfortunately, had issues once again. After a tense wait for her fans and followers, she finally was able to announce the arrival of baby boy, Killian Lachlan.

The proud mama referred to the newborn as an “angel,” and gushed, “We’re all in love with him!” She explained, however, “It’s been a tough couple of weeks. I had some complications & Amélie brought a bug home from school!” The tough cookie went on to lament, “You don’t know what it’s like to be a mother of 3 until you have 3 sick babies!”

We’re so happy that Frantz and her family seem to be past the worst and are all smiles and cuddles in the loving photos she posted on social media.

Meet my angel Killian Lachlan Bailey! We’re all in love with him! It’s been a tough couple of weeks. I had some complications & Amélie brought a bug home from school! You don’t know what it’s liketo be a mother of 3 until you have 3 sick babies!#newborn #babies #proudmama #inlove pic.twitter.com/mZ4kX7RmGa — Adrienne Frantz (@adriennefrantz) March 20, 2022

The popular actress, who was beyond excited to meet her baby boy, put fans on notice weeks ago on the day before her newborn arrived, and asked for prayers that “everything goes perfectly.”

Bailey and Frantz also have a daughter, Amélie, who came along in 2015 after the couple’s frustrating and painful journey trying to conceive, throughout which the actress shared her experience with miscarriages.

Happily, their fortunes reversed. Frantz first shared a sonogram clip of baby #3 back in December 2021 on a birthday post for her husband and teased, “I love you so much I made you a baby for your birthday!”

Soaps.com congratulates Adrienne Frantz and Scott Bailey on the arrival of their newborn son and wish the absolute best for the happy family of five!

Drop your congratulations in the comment section after browsing photos of some of the cutest kids on soaps in the gallery below.