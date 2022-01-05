Howard Wise/JPI

I spy with my little eye…

While the rest of us are freezing our tails off, life’s a beach for The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn). The CBS soap star recently spent some time in South Beach, Miami, Florida and gave his followers a glimpse of his day at the beach and stated, “Party in the city where the heat is on.”

With Novlan walking away from the white-capped water and blue sky, the backdrop took our breath away. However, it was the actor’s shirtless self that appeared to do the same for one lucky onlooker.

Hallmark fave and Virgin River star Benjamin Hollingsworth let everyone in on his little game of I Spy and commented under the photo, “The girl in the ocean legit just broke her neck.”

While Hollingsworth’s comment gave us a chuckle, others reacted to Novlan’s well-maintained physique. His wife, Bold & Beautiful alum Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin), simply posted a fire emoji while another Hallmark actor, Ryan Rottman, insisted, “You’re wearing a shirt around me in Mexico.” Former The Vampire Diaries leading lady Nina Dobrev said, “Damn bro,” as many fans echoed just how hot he looked.

Prior to his beachy vacation, Novlan returned to his hometown of Paradise Hill, Saskatchewan, Canada over the holidays and had some fun in the colder weather on a snowmobile and shared, “Canadian level 1000.”

But the fun didn’t stop there… he cruised around on an ice-covered lake — or as he stated, “Still buzzin on the lake.”

Then rang in the new year with his wife and friends at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which was hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, in Miami.

If you want to see more of Novlan and other shirtless beach bods, we’ve hooked you up with a wet and wild Bold & Beautiful photo gallery below.