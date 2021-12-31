Sean Smith/JPI, Aaron Montgomery/JPI, Brian Lowe/JPI

As word spread that we’d lost the beloved television icon, her soap family paid its respects.

There was only one thing better than enjoying Betty White’s work on screen, it seems, and that was knowing the television legend in real life. So as her Bold & Beautiful castmates learned that she had passed away on New Year’s Eve, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday, they took to social media with stories that ensured that we knew she was nothing like Ann Douglas, the frosty Mommie Dearest that she played on the soap.

Don’t remember when White was cast against type as a card-carrying villain? Revisit her triumph here. Then, by all means, read on to see what her former co-stars had to say about her…

John McCook (Eric)

“When Betty worked on our show,” wrote the veteran actor, “we gave her my dressing room — it’s closest to the stage — for the duration. On her first day, I stuck my head in to welcome her. She smiled and said, ‘Thanks for the room… We could share, you know!’ and she gave a wonderful, sly wink every day. God rest her sweet, funny soul.”

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke)

“So sad to hear that Betty White passed,” said Lang, like McCook an original cast member. “She was truly an incredible lady! It was such a pleasure to work with her… She would always come to work with a huge smile on her face. You could tell she just loved life! So positive and kind. And she always had so much energy! She was such an amazing actress, and her humor was off the charts. What a wonderful life she lived.”

Ashley Jones (ex-Bridget)

Quoting Susie Meister, the Bold & Beautiful alum wrote: “Live your life in such a way that if you die at 99, it’s still too soon,” adding, “Soar high and laugh much with the angels.”

Jacob Young (ex-Rick)

“Thank you, Betty, for the laughter,” wrote the Emmy winner. “You crossed a generational barrier that no one else but you could cross. Rest peacefully, sweet, sweet princess.”

