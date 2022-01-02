The Bold and the Beautifully Totally Snowed the Entire Audience — and We’re Not Cool With it
Gilles Toucas/CBS
What was the point of Deacon’s redemption arc if he wasn’t remotely redeemed?
We fell for it, The Bold and the Beautiful. We fell hook, line and sinker for the new and improved Deacon, the remorseful ex-con whose head was screwed on so straight that he wouldn’t even go along with madwoman Sheila’s bonkers plan to pretend they’d become a couple. You wrote it, Sean Kanan played the hell out of it, and we bought it. Happily.
More: Bold & Beautiful’s 2021 in review [PHOTOS]
Now we’re miffed. Maybe more than miffed, ticked. Because it turns out, it was all BS. When Deacon found fellow alcoholic Brooke clearly inebriated and looking to get more so, he didn’t do what someone who genuinely gives a damn about her would and seek out the nearest AA meeting. Instead, he leapt off the wagon himself and joined her in doing enough shots that making out seemed like a smart, compassionate thing to do.
We get that Deacon still wants Brooke. We get that he loves her, or thinks he does. But by feeding into her drinking problem, and even capitalizing on it, he told us in no uncertain terms that he remains the opportunistic scumbag that everyone but his daughter and the former mother-in-law he schtupped to create her think that he is. And we just don’t get it.
The Bold and the Beautiful had seized a golden opportunity to reinvent the character of Deacon in a way that made sense and endeared him to us. It had worked — hurrah! But rather than allow him to continue on that trajectory, the show had him say, in essence, “Psych! I’m still the skeezy rat bastard you wrote about in your exposé! Nice pics, by the way.”
It defies logic, right?
Maybe the soap plans to eventually just shrug off this plot point the way that it has so many others, from Liam and Quinn’s stint as “Adam” and “Eve” to the fact that if Sheila is alive, she should at this point have the face of The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis. (Remember that?) Maybe it just doesn’t care that we feel disappointed and duped, as upset as Hope looks below.
What say you, Bold & Beautiful fans? Do Deacon’s actions ring true to you? On your way to the comments, stop off at the below photo gallery that recounts daytime’s best and worst of 2021, from Dimmest Character to “Wiggiest” Decision. You can imagine what we’ll have to say about this twist in 12 months’ time!